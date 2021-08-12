Maggie Hicks

The legally granted right to unchecked political spending by corporations, unions, special interest groups, and wealthy individuals is silencing the voices of citizens and corrupting our ability to freely and fairly elect a representative government of, by, and for the people. American Promise exists to empower, inspire, and organize Americans to win the 28th Amendment to the Constitution. This lasting reform aims to re-balance our politics and government by putting the rights of individual citizens before the privileges of concentrated money, corporations, unions, political parties, and superPACs. Meet American Promise's new Empowerment Coordinator Chris McDonald as he discusses the organization's mission.
