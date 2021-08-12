Firefighter/EMT (Basic or Paramedic) Barstow Fire Protection District - Barstow, California. The Barstow Fire Protection District is currently recruiting for the position of Firefighter/Paramedic. Under supervision, the Firefighter/Paramedic will respond to fires, medical emergencies, rescues and other situations, both emergency and non-emergency, as required. The Firefighter/Paramedic will be expected to participate in daily fire station activities, including maintenance of the station, grounds and equipment, various training activities, and other duties as assigned.