Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Barstow, CA

Firefighter/Paramedic

FireRescue1
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFirefighter/EMT (Basic or Paramedic) Barstow Fire Protection District - Barstow, California. The Barstow Fire Protection District is currently recruiting for the position of Firefighter/Paramedic. Under supervision, the Firefighter/Paramedic will respond to fires, medical emergencies, rescues and other situations, both emergency and non-emergency, as required. The Firefighter/Paramedic will be expected to participate in daily fire station activities, including maintenance of the station, grounds and equipment, various training activities, and other duties as assigned.

www.firerescue1.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mountain View, CA
City
Barstow, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Marshal#Accreditation#Medical Emergencies#The Firefighter Paramedic#Ged#Cal Jac#Cpr#Icema#Acls
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy