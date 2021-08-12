Cancel
Science

Glutathione peroxidase 4–regulated neutrophil ferroptosis induces systemic autoimmunity

By Pengchong Li ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0002-7347-9652
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe linkage between neutrophil death and the development of autoimmunity has not been thoroughly explored. Here, we show that neutrophils from either lupus-prone mice or patients with systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) undergo ferroptosis. Mechanistically, autoantibodies and interferon-α present in the serum induce neutrophil ferroptosis through enhanced binding of the transcriptional repressor CREMα to the glutathione peroxidase 4 (Gpx4, the key ferroptosis regulator) promoter, which leads to suppressed expression of Gpx4 and subsequent elevation of lipid-reactive oxygen species. Moreover, the findings that mice with neutrophil-specific Gpx4 haploinsufficiency recapitulate key clinical features of human SLE, including autoantibodies, neutropenia, skin lesions and proteinuria, and that the treatment with a specific ferroptosis inhibitor significantly ameliorates disease severity in lupus-prone mice reveal the role of neutrophil ferroptosis in lupus pathogenesis. Together, our data demonstrate that neutrophil ferroptosis is an important driver of neutropenia in SLE and heavily contributes to disease manifestations.

ScienceNature.com

Human embryonic stem cell-derived cardiomyocyte platform screens inhibitors of SARS-CoV-2 infection

Patients with cardiovascular comorbidities are more susceptible to severe infection with SARS-CoV-2, known to directly cause pathological damage to cardiovascular tissue. We outline a screening platform using human embryonic stem cell-derived cardiomyocytes, confirmed to express the protein machinery critical for SARS-CoV-2 infection, and a SARS-CoV-2 spike-pseudotyped virus system. The method has allowed us to identify benztropine and DX600 as novel inhibitors of SARS-CoV-2 infection in a clinically relevant stem cell-derived cardiomyocyte line. Discovery of new medicines will be critical for protecting the heart in patients with SARS-CoV-2, and for individuals where vaccination is contraindicated.
CancerNature.com

GOT1 inhibition promotes pancreatic cancer cell death by ferroptosis

Cancer metabolism is rewired to support cell survival in response to intrinsic and environmental stressors. Identification of strategies to target these adaptions is an area of active research. We previously described a cytosolic aspartate aminotransaminase (GOT1)-driven pathway in pancreatic cancer used to maintain redox balance. Here, we sought to identify metabolic dependencies following GOT1 inhibition to exploit this feature of pancreatic cancer and to provide additional insight into regulation of redox metabolism. Using pharmacological methods, we identify cysteine, glutathione, and lipid antioxidant function as metabolic vulnerabilities following GOT1 withdrawal. We demonstrate that targeting any of these pathways triggers ferroptosis, an oxidative, iron-dependent form of cell death, in GOT1 knockdown cells. Mechanistically, we reveal that GOT1 inhibition represses mitochondrial metabolism and promotes a catabolic state. Consequently, we find that this enhances labile iron availability through autophagy, which potentiates the activity of ferroptotic stimuli. Overall, our study identifies a biochemical connection between GOT1, iron regulation, and ferroptosis.
AgricultureNature.com

Excessive ammonium assimilation by plastidic glutamine synthetase causes ammonium toxicity in Arabidopsis thaliana

Plants use nitrate, ammonium, and organic nitrogen in the soil as nitrogen sources. Since the elevated CO2 environment predicted for the near future will reduce nitrate utilization by C3 species, ammonium is attracting great interest. However, abundant ammonium nutrition impairs growth, i.e., ammonium toxicity, the primary cause of which remains to be determined. Here, we show that ammonium assimilation by GLUTAMINE SYNTHETASE 2 (GLN2) localized in the plastid rather than ammonium accumulation is a primary cause for toxicity, which challenges the textbook knowledge. With exposure to toxic levels of ammonium, the shoot GLN2 reaction produced an abundance of protons within cells, thereby elevating shoot acidity and stimulating expression of acidic stress-responsive genes. Application of an alkaline ammonia solution to the ammonium medium efficiently alleviated the ammonium toxicity with a concomitant reduction in shoot acidity. Consequently, we conclude that a primary cause of ammonium toxicity is acidic stress.
CancerNature.com

Multifaceted mechanisms mediating cystine starvation-induced ferroptosis

The cyst(e)ine/glutathione (GSH)/glutathione peroxidase 4 (GPX4) axis is the most frequently targeted pathway to trigger the ferroptosis cascade and suppress tumor growth. Two recent studies present additional mechanisms underlying cystine starvation-induced ferroptosis apart from impaired GSH synthesis. Ferroptosis is an iron-dependent cell-death modality driven by aberrant accumulation of peroxidized polyunsaturated...
CancerNature.com

Importance of lymphocyte–stromal cell interactions in autoimmune and inflammatory rheumatic diseases

Interactions between lymphocytes and stromal cells have an important role in immune cell development and responses. During inflammation, stromal cells contribute to inflammation, from induction to chronicity or resolution, through direct cell interactions and through the secretion of pro-inflammatory and anti-inflammatory mediators. Stromal cells are imprinted with tissue-specific phenotypes and contribute to site-specific lymphocyte recruitment. During chronic inflammation, the modified pro-inflammatory microenvironment leads to changes in the stromal cells, which acquire a pathogenic phenotype. At the site of inflammation, infiltrating B cells and T cells interact with stromal cells. These interactions induce a plasma cell-like phenotype in B cells and T cells, associated with secretion of immunoglobulins and inflammatory cytokines, respectively. B cells and T cells also influence the stromal cells, inducing cell proliferation, molecular changes and cytokine production. This positive feedback loop contributes to disease chronicity. This Review describes the importance of these cell interactions in chronic inflammation, with a focus on human disease, using three selected autoimmune and inflammatory diseases: rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis (and psoriasis) and systemic lupus erythematosus. Understanding the importance and disease specificity of these interactions could provide new therapeutic options.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Ferroptosis: the potential value target in atherosclerosis

In advanced atherosclerosis (AS), defective function-induced cell death leads to the formation of the characteristic necrotic core and vulnerable plaque. The forms and mechanisms of cell death in AS have recently been elucidated. Among them, ferroptosis, an iron-dependent form of necrosis that is characterized by oxidative damage to phospholipids, promotes AS by accelerating endothelial dysfunction in lipid peroxidation. Moreover, disordered intracellular iron causes damage to macrophages, vascular smooth muscle cells (VSMCs), vascular endothelial cells (VECs), and affects many risk factors or pathologic processes of AS such as disturbances in lipid peroxidation, oxidative stress, inflammation, and dyslipidemia. However, the mechanisms through which ferroptosis initiates the development and progression of AS have not been established. This review explains the possible correlations between AS and ferroptosis, and provides a reliable theoretical basis for future studies on its mechanism.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Evaluation of the association between periodontitis and risk of Parkinson’s disease: a nationwide retrospective cohort study

The objective of this study was to examine the association between periodontitis and risk of incident Parkinson’s disease using large-scale cohort data on the entire population of South Korea. Health checkup data from 6,856,180 participants aged 40 and older were provided by the National Health Insurance Service of South Korea between January 1, 2009, and December 31, 2009, and the data were followed until December 31, 2017. The hazard ratio (HR) of Parkinson’s disease and 95% confidence interval (CI) were estimated using a Cox proportional hazards model adjusted for potential confounders. The incidence probability of Parkinson’s disease was positively correlated with the presence of periodontitis. The HR of Parkinson’s disease for the participants without the need of further dentist visits was 0.96 (95% CI 0.921–1.002); the HR of Parkinson’s disease increased to 1.142 (95% CI 1.094–1.193) for the individuals who needed further dentist visits. Compared to individuals without periodontitis and without metabolic syndrome, the HR of incident Parkinson’s disease gradually increased for individuals with periodontitis, with metabolic syndrome, and with both periodontitis and metabolic syndrome. People with periodontitis and metabolic syndrome had the highest HR of incident Parkinson’s disease, at 1.167 (95% CI 1.118–1.219). In conclusion, a weak association between periodontitis and Parkinson’s disease was suggested after adjusting for confounding factors from the population-based large-scale cohort of the entire South Korean population.
ScienceNature.com

The circular RNA circINPP4B acts as a sponge of miR-30a to regulate Th17 cell differentiation during progression of experimental autoimmune encephalomyelitis

Cellular & Molecular Immunology (2021)Cite this article. Circular RNAs (circRNAs) regulate gene expression and participate in various biological and pathological processes. However, little is known about the effects of specific circRNAs on T helper cell 17 (Th17) differentiation and related autoimmune diseases, such as multiple sclerosis (MS). Here, using transcriptome microarray analysis at different stages of experimental autoimmune encephalomyelitis (EAE), we identified the EAE progression-related circINPP4B, which showed upregulated expression in Th17 cells from mice with EAE and during Th17 differentiation in vitro. Silencing of circINPP4B inhibited Th17 differentiation and alleviated EAE, characterized by less demyelination and Th17 infiltration in the spinal cord. Mechanistically, circINPP4B served as a sponge that directly targeted miR-30a to regulate Th17 differentiation. Furthermore, circINPP4B levels were associated with the developing phases of clinical relapsing-remitting MS patients. Our results indicate that circINPP4B plays an important role in promoting Th17 differentiation and progression of EAE by targeting miR-30a, which provides a potential diagnostic and therapeutic target for Th17-mediated MS.
ScienceNature.com

SARS-CoV-2-derived fusion inhibitor lipopeptides exhibit highly potent and broad-spectrum activity against divergent human coronaviruses

Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volume 6, Article number: 294 (2021) Cite this article. Most members of coronaviruses (CoVs), including four annually circulating human CoVs (HCov-229E, HCoV-OC43, HCoV-NL63, and CoV-HKU1), infect the respiratory tract of mammals and cause mild illness; however, zoonotic CoVs can cross the species barrier from animal reservoirs and lead to epidemics with high morbidity and mortality in humans. Highly pathogenic severe acute respiratory syndrome CoV (SARS-CoV) and Middle East respiratory syndrome CoV (MERS-CoV) emerged in 2002 and 2012, respectively. The current global COVID-19 epidemic was caused by SARS-CoV-2, which is a novel CoV genetically close to SARS-CoV.1 It is extremely urgent to develop therapeutics and prophylactics for combating SARS-CoV-2, and ideally, a drug or vaccine will possess broad-spectrum efficacy against divergent CoVs.
Public HealthNature.com

Thromboembolism after COVID-19 vaccine in patients with preexisting thrombocytopenia

While vaccination is the single most effective intervention to drastically reduce severe disease and death following SARS-CoV-2 infection, as shown in UK and Israel, some serious concerns have been raised for an unusual adverse drug reaction (ADR), including vaccine-induced immune thrombotic thrombocytopenia (VITT) with concurrent low platelets as well as capillary leak syndrome. In fact, the overall safety of the vaccine is highlighted by the low frequency of ADR considering that in UK, by the early June, 40 million first doses and 29 million second doses have been injected; nonetheless, 390 thrombotic events, including 71 fatal events have been reported. Interestingly, the cases reported low platelet counts with the presence of anti-platelet factor-4 (PF4) antibodies, indicating an abnormal clotting reaction. Here, out of three referred cases, we report a post-vaccine clinical case of fatal thrombosis with postmortem examination and whole exome sequencing (WES) analysis, whose pathogenesis appeared associated to a preexisting condition of thrombocytopenia due to myelodysplasia.
Mental HealthNature.com

Impaired impulse inhibition of emotional stimuli in patients with borderline personality disorder

This study was aimed to investigate whether BPD patients showed impaired impulse inhibition of emotional and non-emotional stimuli and to explore relevant neuroelectrophysiological mechanisms. A total of 32 BPD patients and 32 matched healthy controls were recruited. Self-reported scales were used to measure psychiatric symptoms. The event-related potentials (ERPs) were recorded when subjects were performing neutral and emotional Stop Signal Task (SST). Group differences in self-reported scores, behavioral variables and ERPs were compared. The BPD group scored significantly higher on impulsivity, severity of BPD symptoms, levels of depression and anxiety than the control group. In neutral SST, no significant group differences were detected in the amplitude and latency of ERPs components induced. In emotional SST, the P2 amplitude of negative emotion was significantly larger than that of neutral emotion in Go trials. In Stop trials, the P2 amplitude of BPD group was significantly smaller than that of control group, and the N2 amplitude of BPD group was significantly greater than that of control group. BPD patients showed impaired inhibition of emotional stimuli rather than non-emotional stimuli. The deficits of emotional impulse control mainly exhibit at the early attention, stimulus evaluation and conflict detection stages.
ScienceNature.com

The role of oral bacteria in inflammatory bowel disease

Nature Reviews Gastroenterology & Hepatology (2021)Cite this article. Over the past two decades, the importance of the microbiota in health and disease has become evident. Pathological changes to the oral bacterial microbiota, such as those occurring during periodontal disease, are associated with multiple inflammatory conditions, including inflammatory bowel disease. However, the degree to which this association is a consequence of elevated oral inflammation or because oral bacteria can directly drive inflammation at distal sites remains under debate. In this Perspective, we propose that in inflammatory bowel disease, oral disease-associated bacteria translocate to the intestine and directly exacerbate disease. We propose a multistage model that involves pathological changes to the microbial and immune compartments of both the oral cavity and intestine. The evidence to support this hypothesis is critically evaluated and the relevance to other diseases in which oral bacteria have been implicated (including colorectal cancer and liver disease) are discussed.
Public HealthNature.com

Two doses of SARS-CoV-2 vaccination induce robust immune responses to emerging SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern

OPTIC (Oxford Protective T cell Immunology for COVID-19) Clinical Group,. PITCH (Protective Immunity T cells in Health Care Worker) Study Group,. The extent to which immune responses to natural infection with severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) and immunization with vaccines protect against variants of concern (VOC) is of increasing importance. Accordingly, here we analyse antibodies and T cells of a recently vaccinated, UK cohort, alongside those recovering from natural infection in early 2020. We show that neutralization of the VOC compared to a reference isolate of the original circulating lineage, B, is reduced: more profoundly against B.1.351 than for B.1.1.7, and in responses to infection or a single dose of vaccine than to a second dose of vaccine. Importantly, high magnitude T cell responses are generated after two vaccine doses, with the majority of the T cell response directed against epitopes that are conserved between the prototype isolate B and the VOC. Vaccination is required to generate high potency immune responses to protect against these and other emergent variants.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Elevated body fat increases amphetamine accumulation in brain: evidence from genetic and diet-induced forms of adiposity

Despite the high prevalence of obesity, little is known about its potential impact on the pharmacokinetics of psychotropic drugs. In the course of investigating the role of the microRNA system on neuronal signaling, we found that mice lacking the translin/trax microRNA-degrading enzyme display an exaggerated locomotor response to amphetamine. As these mice display robust adiposity in the context of normal body weight, we checked whether this phenotype might reflect elevated brain levels of amphetamine. To assess this hypothesis, we compared plasma and brain amphetamine levels of wild type and Tsn KO mice. Furthermore, we checked the effect of diet-induced increases in adiposity on plasma and brain amphetamine levels in wild type mice. Brain amphetamine levels were higher in Tsn KO mice than in wild type littermates and correlated with adiposity. Analysis of the effect of diet-induced increases in adiposity in wild type mice on brain amphetamine levels also demonstrated that brain amphetamine levels correlate with adiposity. Increased adiposity displayed by Tsn KO mice or by wild type mice fed a high-fat diet correlates with elevated brain amphetamine levels. As amphetamine and its analogues are widely used to treat attention deficit disorder, which is associated with obesity, further studies are warranted to assess the impact of adiposity on amphetamine levels in these patients.
HealthNature.com

Percolation of collagen stress in a random network model of the alveolar wall

Fibrotic diseases are characterized by progressive and often irreversible scarring of connective tissue in various organs, leading to substantial changes in tissue mechanics largely as a result of alterations in collagen structure. This is particularly important in the lung because its bulk modulus is so critical to the volume changes that take place during breathing. Nevertheless, it remains unclear how fibrotic abnormalities in the mechanical properties of pulmonary connective tissue can be linked to the stiffening of its individual collagen fibers. To address this question, we developed a network model of randomly oriented collagen and elastin fibers to represent pulmonary alveolar wall tissue. We show that the stress–strain behavior of this model arises via the interactions of collagen and elastin fiber networks and is critically dependent on the relative fiber stiffnesses of the individual collagen and elastin fibers themselves. We also show that the progression from linear to nonlinear stress–strain behavior of the model is associated with the percolation of stress across the collagen fiber network, but that the location of the percolation threshold is influenced by the waviness of collagen fibers.
CancerNature.com

Multi-omic profiling of peritoneal metastases in gastric cancer identifies molecular subtypes and therapeutic vulnerabilities

Peritoneal metastasis, a hallmark of incurable advanced gastric cancer (GC), presently has no curative therapy and its molecular features have not been examined extensively. Here we present a comprehensive multi-omic analysis of malignant ascitic fluid samples and their corresponding tumor cell lines from 98 patients, including whole-genome sequencing, RNA sequencing, DNA methylation and enhancer landscape. We identify a higher frequency of receptor tyrosine kinase and mitogen-activated protein kinase pathway alterations compared to primary GC; moreover, approximately half of the gene alterations are potentially treatable with targeted therapy. Our analyses also stratify ascites-disseminated GC into two distinct molecular subtypes: one displaying active super enhancers (SEs) at the ELF3, KLF5 and EHF loci, and a second subtype bearing transforming growth factor-β (TGF-β) pathway activation through SMAD3 SE activation and high expression of transcriptional enhancer factor TEF-1 (TEAD1). In the TGF-β subtype, inhibition of the TEAD pathway circumvents therapy resistance, suggesting a potential molecular-guided therapeutic strategy for this subtype of intractable GC.
CancerNature.com

Multiregional genetic evolution of metastatic uveal melanoma

Uveal melanoma (UM) is the most common primary intraocular malignancy in adults and leads to deadly metastases for which there is no approved treatment. Genetic events driving early tumor development are well-described, but those occurring later during metastatic progression remain poorly understood. We performed multiregional genomic sequencing on 22 tumors collected from two patients with widely metastatic UM who underwent rapid autopsy. We observed multiple seeding events from the primary tumors, metastasis-to-metastasis seeding, polyclonal seeding, and late driver variants in ATM, KRAS, and other genes previously unreported in UM. These findings reveal previously unrecognized temporal and anatomic complexity in the genetic evolution of metastatic uveal melanoma, and they highlight the distinction between early and late phases of UM genetic evolution with implications for novel therapeutic approaches.
Public HealthNature.com

iCOVID: interpretable deep learning framework for early recovery-time prediction of COVID-19 patients

Most prior studies focused on developing models for the severity or mortality prediction of COVID-19 patients. However, effective models for recovery-time prediction are still lacking. Here, we present a deep learning solution named iCOVID that can successfully predict the recovery-time of COVID-19 patients based on predefined treatment schemes and heterogeneous multimodal patient information collected within 48 hours after admission. Meanwhile, an interpretable mechanism termed FSR is integrated into iCOVID to reveal the features greatly affecting the prediction of each patient. Data from a total of 3008 patients were collected from three hospitals in Wuhan, China, for large-scale verification. The experiments demonstrate that iCOVID can achieve a time-dependent concordance index of 74.9% (95% CI: 73.6-76.3%) and an average day error of 4.4 days (95% CI: 4.2-4.6 days). Our study reveals that treatment schemes, age, symptoms, comorbidities, and biomarkers are highly related to recovery-time predictions.

Comments / 0

