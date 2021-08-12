Cancel
The Woodlands, TX

39 N Provence Circle

Woodlands Online& LLC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBathroom(s): 4.5 Total Area: 5312 Sq. Ft. Stunning home on a cul-de-sac street in 24 hour guard gated Carlton Woods Nicklaus! The chef's kitchen has a breakfast bar, walk-in pantry, abundant cabinets with undermount lighting, double oven, pot filler and spacious island; elegant and spacious formal dining; private study; owner's retreat and 2nd bedroom down; three bedrooms and game room up; oversized 3 car garage; large, fenced yard with covered patio, outdoor kitchen and fireplace, fabulous pool and spa; Carlton Woods offers membership to their country club, featuring a championship 18 hole golf course, tennis, spa, fitness center, fine dining, parks and tree lined walking trails.

