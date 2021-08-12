Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charlotte, NC

Futuristic Hotel to Debut This Fall in Orlando⁠—Plus 3 Other New Southern Hotels

By Sarah Kloepple
meetingstoday.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStay up to date on the latest venue openings and property renovations, including these found in the South. Opened in July, the new JW Marriott Charlotte is located in the heart of Charlotte’s financial district and is across the street from the Charlotte Convention Center. The 381-room property offers a 24-hour fitness center, a rooftop lounge and pool, a Spa by JW, three restaurant concepts and 22,000 square feet of meeting and event space. The property is the first and only JW Marriott in the Carolinas.

www.meetingstoday.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Lifestyle
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Deepak Chopra
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hotels#Seafood Restaurant#Restaurants#Fitness#Jw Marriott Charlotte#Italian#American#Jw Grand Ballroom#Ac Hotel#F B#The Greenville News#European#Texas Opening#Hyatt Hotel#Greater Goods Coffee Co#Studio Collective#View Glass#Toto#Drive Shack
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Architecture
Related
Presidential ElectionPosted by
CNN

The big hole in Biden's Afghan speech

(CNN) — President Joe Biden claimed in his speech to the nation on Monday that he was bound by the Trump administration's agreement with the Taliban to withdraw all US troops from Afghanistan. However, there are multiple flaws with this argument. First, the Taliban never observed the terms of that...
CarsPosted by
CNN

Tesla is under investigation because its cars keep hitting emergency vehicles

New York (CNN Business) — Federal safety regulators are investigating at least 11 accidents involving Tesla cars using Autopilot or other self-driving features that crashed into emergency vehicles when coming upon the scene of an earlier crash. The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration said seven of these accidents resulted 17...
EnvironmentPosted by
The Associated Press

Tropical storm drenching earthquake-stricken Haiti

LES CAYES, Haiti (AP) — Tropical Storm Grace swept over Haiti with drenching rains just two days after a powerful earthquake battered the impoverished Caribbean nation, adding to the misery of thousands who lost loved ones, suffered injuries or found themselves homeless and forcing overwhelmed hospitals and rescuers to act quickly.

Comments / 0

Community Policy