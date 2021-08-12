Futuristic Hotel to Debut This Fall in Orlando⁠—Plus 3 Other New Southern Hotels

Stay up to date on the latest venue openings and property renovations, including these found in the South. Opened in July, the new JW Marriott Charlotte is located in the heart of Charlotte’s financial district and is across the street from the Charlotte Convention Center. The 381-room property offers a 24-hour fitness center, a rooftop lounge and pool, a Spa by JW, three restaurant concepts and 22,000 square feet of meeting and event space. The property is the first and only JW Marriott in the Carolinas.