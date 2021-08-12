Cancel
Cleveland, TX

Cleveland Splash Pad Construction Continues

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCleveland, Texas – The City of Cleveland has been diligently working with our splash pad contractor in the forward progression of the project located at Campbell Park. Due to material delays, the project was slowed down, but the city is pleased to see the project moving forward. This location provided the best opportunity for established water lines as well as adequate parking for guests. The City plans on adding amenities to improve the park and refurbish existing structures.

