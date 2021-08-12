Cancel
Dollar rises after U.S. producer prices surge

StreetInsider.com
 5 days ago

NEW YORK (Reuters) -The U.S. dollar advanced against a basket of currencies on Thursday, after data showed producer prices posted their largest annual increase in more than a decade in the 12 months through July, suggesting inflation pressures remain strong. The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket...

