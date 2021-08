What kind of odds does the UNC basketball program have at earning a commitment from rising 2022 prospect Cam Whitmore?. North Carolina head coach Hubert Davis has been busy over the course of his first five months on the job. The former assistant who was elevated to one of the best jobs in college basketball following the retirement of Hall-of-Famer Roy Williams has been as active as anyone on the recruiting trail in preparation for the 2021 season and beyond.