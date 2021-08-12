Christine (Tiffy) Hewitt - 75, born September 8, 1945 in Jennings Louisiana. She was the daughter of Mary and Travis Moore of Liberty TX. She passed away August 6, 2021 in Baytown TX after fighting a hard fight with cancer. She was a loving and caring person and was the center of our family. She was raised in Liberty and Dayton and was a member of the Dayton High School class of 1963. After High School she married Jack Warner and they had 3 children Jamie, Rick and Chris Warner. She attended LVN nursing school in Pasadena in 1971-72 and after graduating she began her nursing career at Pasadena Bayshore Hospital. She went on to work at numerous hospitals throughout her career. She worked at Baytown Humana Hospital and lastly Liberty-Dayton Regional Medical Center for 20+ years. She owned and operated Quality Care Home Health Care in Baytown TX during the 90’s. She was a nurse for 46 years and loved every day of it. Her calling in life was helping people. She never turned a needy person down and would give and do as much as possible to help others in need be it food, money, clothing, a place to stay, advise or just a shoulder to lean on. She was the most loving and caring person and literally treated her friends and neighbors as family. She loved animals, especially her dogs Bell and Sandy and always had several around her at all times. She loved to travel to far away destinations, stay in nice hotels and eat fine cuisine, especially sea food. She loved listening to The Bellamy Brothers, Elvis Presley, Conway Twitty, and Mel Tillis. She is loved and survived by her children Jamie Ackley, Rick and Norma Warner, Chris Warner, grandchildren Clint Zeigler, Travis Warner, Cody Warner, and Christi Warner. And her great grandchildren, Sam Zeigler, Daniel Zeigler and Cash, Baylor, Ben and Evee, brother, Phillip Moore and wife Maureen and niece and nephew Shawn and Molly Moore. Also survived by her extended step family Lisa, Ricky, LJ, Ali and Marco. She was preceded in death by her grandparents Birtie and Ralph Bish, her parents Travis and Mary Lou Moore, and late husband BF Hewitt and her best friends Beverly Price and Jan Noble. She was a Methodist by faith. She will be missed but never forgotten.