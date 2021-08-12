Cancel
InvestorNewsBreaks "" Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: FRHC) Featured in Earnings Release Research from Sidoti

 5 days ago

Freedom Holding (NASDAQ: FRHC) was featured in a company-sponsored research earnings preview note published by Sidoti & Company, LLC. The report reads, "We think customer base growth and increased customer activity, key drivers of 1Q:F22 growth, are being fueled by rising trading volumes in FRHC's home markets and FRHC's growth initiatives, including strategic M&A."

Stocksmodernreaders.com

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Has $13.09 Million Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,480 shares of the credit-card processor's stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 1.7% of Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC's holdings in Visa were worth $13,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Royal Bank of Canada Sells 53,110 Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 36.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,332 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after selling 53,110 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada's holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company Inc. (SPNV) Tops Q2 EPS by 31c

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company Inc. (NYSE: SPNV) reported Q2 EPS of $0.31. Revenue for the quarter came in at $378.6 million. GUIDANCE:. Supernova Partners Acquisition Company Inc. sees FY2021 revenue of $1.7-1.85 billion.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Geron Corp (GERN) Misses Q2 EPS by 1c

Geron Corp (NASDAQ: GERN) reported Q2 EPS of ($0.09), $0.01 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.08).
StocksStreetInsider.com

Arcimoto, Inc. (FUV) Misses Q2 EPS by 7c

Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ: FUV) reported Q2 EPS of ($0.23), $0.07 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.16). Revenue for the quarter came in at $717 thousand versus the consensus estimate of $2.09 million.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Sg Blocks, Inc. (SGBX) Misses Q2 EPS by 16c

Sg Blocks, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGBX) reported Q2 EPS of ($0.16), $0.16 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.00. Revenue for the quarter came in at $11.9 million versus the consensus estimate of $7 million.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Morgan Stanley Starts Sophia Genetics SA (SOPH) at Overweight

Morgan Stanley analyst Tejas Savant initiates coverage on Sophia Genetics SA (NASDAQ: SOPH) with a Overweight rating and a price target of $24.00.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Select Medical Holdings (SEM) Declares $0.125 Quarterly Dividend; 1.3% Yield

Select Medical Holdings (NYSE: SEM) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.125 per share, or $0.5 annualized. The dividend will be payable on August 30, 2021, to stockholders of record on August 18, 2021, with an ex-dividend date
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Stock Holdings Boosted by Holloway Wealth Management LLC

Holloway Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,021 shares of the asset manager's stock after buying an additional 447 shares during the quarter. BlackRock comprises about 4.3% of Holloway Wealth Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Holloway Wealth Management LLC's holdings in BlackRock were worth $14,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Kubient, Inc. (KBNT) Tops Q2 EPS by 32c

Kubient, Inc. (NASDAQ: KBNT) reported Q2 EPS of $0.12, $0.32 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.20). Revenue for the quarter came in at $498 thousand versus the consensus estimate of $800 thousand.
StocksStreetInsider.com

The Shyft Group (SHYF) Declares $0.025 Quarterly Dividend; 0.3% Yield

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ: SHYF) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.025 per share, or $0.1 annualized. The dividend will be payable on September 15, 2021, to stockholders of record
StocksStreetInsider.com

Nielsen Holdings (NLSN) Declares $0.06 Quarterly Dividend; 1% Yield

Nielsen Holdings (NYSE: NLSN) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.06 per share, or $0.24 annualized. The dividend will be payable on September 2, 2021, to stockholders of record on August 19, 2021, with an ex-dividend date of
StocksStreetInsider.com

Inpixon (INPX) Misses Q2 EPS by 7c

Inpixon (NASDAQ: INPX) reported Q2 EPS of ($0.07), $0.07 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.00. Revenue for the quarter came in at $3.5 million versus the consensus estimate of $11.92 million.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Goldman Sachs Starts Cytek Biosciences Inc (CTKB) at Buy

Goldman Sachs analyst Matthew Sykes initiates coverage on Cytek Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ
StocksStreetInsider.com

3 Takeaways Form AMMO, Inc. (POWW) Earnings - Roth Capital

Roth Capital analyst Matt Koranda reiterated a Buy rating and $11.00 price target on AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ: POWW) after Revenue/adj
Financial ReportsStreetInsider.com

Romeo Power, Inc. (RMO) Misses Q2 EPS by 6c

Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE: RMO) reported Q2 EPS of ($0.22), $0.06 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.16). Revenue for the quarter came in at $926 thousand versus the consensus estimate of $3.05 million.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Roblox (RBLX) Falls on a Big Q2 Miss, Analyst Remains Bullish LT

Shares of Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) are down nearly 7% in pre-open Tuesday after the company reported Q2 earnings that came

