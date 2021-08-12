InvestorNewsBreaks "“ Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: FRHC) Featured in Earnings Release Research from Sidoti
Freedom Holding (NASDAQ: FRHC) was featured in a company-sponsored research earnings preview note published by Sidoti & Company, LLC. The report reads, "We think customer base growth and increased customer activity, key drivers of 1Q:F22 growth, are being fueled by rising trading volumes in FRHC's home markets and FRHC's growth initiatives, including strategic M&A."
