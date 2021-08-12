InvestorNewsBreaks "“ Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: FRHC) Featured in Earnings Release Research from Sidoti

Holloway Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 447 shares during the quarter. BlackRock comprises about 4.3% of Holloway Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Holloway Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $14,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.