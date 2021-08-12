Cancel
Advocacy

Booster Club supporting Hardin Athletes

By Russell Payne
thevindicator.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHardin was abuzz Monday night with the first-ever Meet the Hornets Night, sponsored by the newly formed Hardin Athletic Booster Club. Fans came out to a festive time with all Hardin Hornet and Lady Hornet athletes that will compete in the Fall on hand, along with the Hardin Hornet Band, cheerleaders, and Stingarettes cheering them on.

Scott Parker
#The Hardin Hornet Band#Stingarettes
Advocacy
Society
Facebook
Sports
