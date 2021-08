New Orleans Saints wide receiver Marquez Callaway is looking like the top option at the position thus far in training camp, according to Katherine Terrell of The Athletic. "Last year, Marquez Callaway was the feel good story of the team after making the team as an undrafted free agent. Now, he’s become the No. 1 receiver by default," Terrell wrote. "Callaway’s teammates and coaches absolutely rave about him and all point out that he’s taken every chance he’s been given since last year." With Michael Thomas out until potentially late October and Tre'Quan Smith reportedly dealing with a leg injury, Callaway is making the most of his first-team reps. Someone is going to have to split out wide early this season for the Saints, and Callaway is as good a bet as any currently.