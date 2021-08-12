Cancel
Public Health

A mobility-based approach to optimize pandemic lockdown strategies

Science Daily
 5 days ago

A new strategy for modeling the spread of COVID-19 incorporates smartphone-captured data on people's movements and shows promise for aiding development of optimal lockdown policies. Ritabrata Dutta of Warwick University, U.K., and colleagues present these findings in the open-access journal PLOS Computational Biology. Evidence shows that lockdowns are effective in...

Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

A strategy to defeat the delta variant and end the pandemic

America has now seen the folly of acting as though the COVID-19 pandemic is in our nation’s rear-view mirror. It decidedly is not: The delta variant is surging, economic supports are lifting, the eviction moratorium is threatened and mask battles are flaring again. Pandemic responses require decisions and policies grounded...
Public HealthData Center Knowledge

Strong Automation Strategy Is Key During Pandemic Recovery

When the COVID-19 pandemic led workplaces to move to remote or hybrid operations last year, many enterprises sped up their automation efforts out of necessity. Now that many organizations are moving back to an in-office workplace model or continuing in some fashion with hybrid operations, it’s time to evaluate where those automation efforts made sense – and where (and how) they should continue moving forward as organizations push toward digital transformation and pandemic recovery at the same time.
Softwaretowardsdatascience.com

Data-Driven Approach for Schedule Optimizations

How to use Google OR-Tools for scheduling problems and visualize the output with Plotly. Imagine you are the manager of a restaurant. Today happens to be a busy day, and you are now short of manpower to complete the orders from customers. The vegetables need to be washed, the chicken needs to be cut, meanwhile, the dishes need to be done… After the food is cooked, someone also needs to serve the food and collect money from customers. Seeing the to-do list getting longer and longer, now you are feeling a bit anxious: who should you assign to work on what tasks, so that you can complete all the orders within minimum time?
Engineeringarxiv.org

An Interleaved Approach to Trait-Based Task Allocation and Scheduling

To realize effective heterogeneous multi-robot teams, researchers must leverage individual robots' relative strengths and coordinate their individual behaviors. Specifically, heterogeneous multi-robot systems must answer three important questions: \textit{who} (task allocation), \textit{when} (scheduling), and \textit{how} (motion planning). While specific variants of each of these problems are known to be NP-Hard, their interdependence only exacerbates the challenges involved in solving them together. In this paper, we present a novel framework that interleaves task allocation, scheduling, and motion planning. We introduce a search-based approach for trait-based time-extended task allocation named Incremental Task Allocation Graph Search (ITAGS). In contrast to approaches that solve the three problems in sequence, ITAGS's interleaved approach enables efficient search for allocations while simultaneously satisfying scheduling constraints and accounting for the time taken to execute motion plans. To enable effective interleaving, we develop a convex combination of two search heuristics that optimizes the satisfaction of task requirements as well as the makespan of the associated schedule. We demonstrate the efficacy of ITAGS using detailed ablation studies and comparisons against two state-of-the-art algorithms in a simulated emergency response domain.
Cell Phonesphysiciansweekly.com

Evaluation of a mobile health approach

This examination states that this, flu reconnaissance that was basically virological extended to incorporate more epidemiological data to supplement the virological information gathered by the Global Influenza Surveillance and Response System (GISRS).1 The 2009 flu pandemics featured the requirement for quick revealing of cases to evaluate the seriousness of the infection, characterize hazard factors for extreme result and to more readily advise public avoidance and control methodologies. This has asked numerous nations to build up observation frameworks for the early discovery of general wellbeing crises and identification of potential pandemic flu strains. Revealing of reconnaissance information has for the most part utilized paper-based frameworks, cell phone–based frameworks and Web-based frameworks. Among these, versatile and Internet innovations have been effectively utilized for EWS in a few nations and settings.2-5 In Cameroon, there has been progress in the assortment instruments for flu epidemiological information from structures to SMS (short message administration) to cell phone utilizing the Internet to enhance the idealness of information gathered. The execution of the EWS, a Web-based framework that utilizes cell phones, inside the flu reconnaissance in 2017 began with a couple of sentinel destinations in Cameroon for all the more continuous examinations of information gathered and in the readiness of a future pandemic occasion.
YogaPosted by
Fortune

Open’s approach to mindfulness in a post-pandemic world

This is an installment of Startup Year One, a special series of interviews with founders about the major lessons they have learned in the immediate aftermath of their businesses’ first year of operation. Over the course of the pandemic, mental health is finally getting the attention it needs in the...
Healtharxiv.org

A Simulation-Based Optimization approach for analyzing the ambulance diversion phenomenon in an Emergency Department network

Most of the studies dealing with the increasing and well-known problem of Emergency Department (ED) overcrowding usually mainly focus on modeling the patient flow within a single ED, without considering the possibilities offered by the cooperation among EDs. Instead, it is important to analyze the overcrowding phenomenon considering an ED network rather than a single ED. In this paper, the Simulation-Based Optimization approach is adopted for studying an ED network under different conditions, by means of Discrete Event Simulation models. In particular we consider the so called Ambulance Diversion problem, analyzing different diversion policies. Such models are carried out from real data collected from six big EDs in the Lazio region of Italy. The aim is to optimize the performances of the entire network, in order to provide the best service to the patients without sustaining too high costs. The obtained experimental results show which are the best diversion policies both in terms of patient waiting time and costs for the service providers.
Cell PhonesThe Next Web

Why the ‘privacy by design’ approach to mobile apps isn’t enough

The mobile apps installed on our smartphones are one of the biggest threats to our digital privacy. They are capable of collecting vast amounts of personal data, often highly sensitive. The consent model on which privacy laws are based doesn’t work. App users remain concerned about privacy, as a recent...
Coding & Programmingarxiv.org

An SDP-Based Approach for Computing the Stability Number of a Graph

Finding the stability number of a graph, i.e., the maximum number of vertices of which no two are adjacent, is a well known NP-hard combinatorial optimization problem. Since this problem has several applications in real life, there is need to find efficient algorithms to solve this problem. Recently, Gaar and Rendl enhanced semidefinite programming approaches to tighten the upper bound given by the Lovász theta function. This is done by carefully selecting some so-called exact subgraph constraints (ESC) and adding them to the semidefinite program of computing the Lovász theta function.
Theater & Dancedance-teacher.com

Should the Pandemic Change Our Approach to Attendance Policies?

As a 17-year-old ballet student in an elite pre-professional ballet school, I was devastated to be sidelined with my first significant injury just weeks into rehearsals for the company’s Nutcracker. My left foot had been hurting for weeks; a dull ache that I could mostly ignore. But one afternoon I landed a jump, and the pain was so shocking that I crumpled to the floor. When the doctor told me that I had a stress fracture and that I would be unable to dance for eight weeks, the grief rattled through my body.
EducationPhys.org

Expert strategies to mitigate the educational impacts of the pandemic

Parents, students and decision-makers are dealing with more challenges as we move closer to another pandemic school year. The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development characterized COVID-19 school closures as the "greatest disruption in educational opportunity worldwide in a generation," affecting 90 percent of the world's student population. Sociology professor Janice Aurini, an expert in schooling and education inequality, explains the challenges and recommends strategies to mitigate the educational impacts of the pandemic.
Public Healthaba.com

FDIC Solicits Feedback on its Pandemic Examination Approach

The FDIC is seeking feedback on its supervisory approach to examinations during the pandemic, including on-site and off-site activities, use of technology and communication methods, according to a request for information published in the Federal Register today. Specifically, the FDIC said it is interested in learning what worked well for...
Computersarxiv.org

Parameters Fixing Strategy for Quantum Approximate Optimization Algorithm

The quantum approximate optimization algorithm (QAOA) has numerous promising applications in solving the combinatorial optimization problems on near-term Noisy Intermediate Scalable Quantum (NISQ) devices. QAOA has a quantum-classical hybrid structure. Its quantum part consists of a parameterized alternating operator ansatz, and its classical part comprises an optimization algorithm, which optimizes the parameters to maximize the expectation value of the problem Hamiltonian. This expectation value depends highly on the parameters, this implies that a set of good parameters leads to an accurate solution. However, at large circuit depth of QAOA, it is difficult to achieve global optimization due to the multiple occurrences of local minima or maxima. In this paper, we propose a parameters fixing strategy which gives high approximation ratio on average, even at large circuit depths, by initializing QAOA with the optimal parameters obtained from the previous depths. We test our strategy on the Max-cut problem of certain classes of graphs such as the 3-regular graphs and the Erdös-Rényi graphs.
RestaurantsQSR Web

Ongoing pandemic calls QSRs to assess marketing strategies

While the pandemic gave the QSR industry an extra push, QSRs still need to rethink their marketing strategies, especially with indoor dinning once again in jeopardy, according to a recent consumer survey by Celtra, a marketing software provider. Findings, according to a press release on the survey, include:. Localized creative...
Computersarxiv.org

An Investigation of Replay-based Approaches for Continual Learning

Continual learning (CL) is a major challenge of machine learning (ML) and describes the ability to learn several tasks sequentially without catastrophic forgetting (CF). Recent works indicate that CL is a complex topic, even more so when real-world scenarios with multiple constraints are involved. Several solution classes have been proposed, of which so-called replay-based approaches seem very promising due to their simplicity and robustness. Such approaches store a subset of past samples in a dedicated memory for later processing: while this does not solve all problems, good results have been obtained. In this article, we empirically investigate replay-based approaches of continual learning and assess their potential for applications. Selected recent approaches as well as own proposals are compared on a common set of benchmarks, with a particular focus on assessing the performance of different sample selection strategies. We find that the impact of sample selection increases when a smaller number of samples is stored. Nevertheless, performance varies strongly between different replay approaches. Surprisingly, we find that the most naive rehearsal-based approaches that we propose here can outperform recent state-of-the-art methods.
Industryfinchannel.com

Sharing vaccines between nations: a mathematical approach

The FINANCIAL — New research from the University of Oxford and the UK Centre for Ecology & Hydrology, published today in Frontiers in Public Health, uses mathematical modelling to determine the most equitable way to share vaccines between nations. Vaccines provide a route to achieving high levels of immunity against...
ScienceAPS physics

Inference of stochastic time series with missing data

Inferring dynamics from time series is an important objective in data analysis. In particular, it is challenging to infer stochastic dynamics given incomplete data. We propose an expectation maximization (EM) algorithm that iterates between alternating two steps: E-step restores missing data points, while M-step infers an underlying network model from the restored data. Using synthetic data of a kinetic Ising model, we confirm that the algorithm works for restoring missing data points as well as inferring the underlying model. At the initial iteration of the EM algorithm, the model inference shows better model-data consistency with observed data points than with missing data points. As we keep iterating, however, missing data points show better model-data consistency. We find that demanding equal consistency of observed and missing data points provides an effective stopping criterion for the iteration to prevent going beyond the most accurate model inference. Using the EM algorithm and the stopping criterion together, we infer missing data points from a time-series data of real neuronal activities. Our method reproduces collective properties of neuronal activities such as correlations and firing statistics even when 70% of data points are masked as missing points.
Public HealthScience Daily

Pandemic and digitalization set stage for revival of a cast-off idea: Personal carbon allowances

In a recent study, researchers from Sweden, UK and Israel say the time may be right for many industrialized nations to resurrect an idea once thought to be unfeasible: personal carbon allowances (PCAs). The concept, they report, has stronger possibilities due to a worsening climate crisis, changes in personal behavior due to the COVID-19 crisis and advances in artificial intelligence and ICT.
Sciencearxiv.org

Mixing by stirring: optimizing shapes and strategies

The mixing of binary fluids by stirrers is a commonplace procedure in many industrial and natural settings, and mixing efficiency directly translates into more homogeneous final products, more enriched compounds, and often substantial economic savings in energy and input ingredients. Enhancements in mixing efficiency can be accomplished by unorthodox stirring protocols as well as modified stirrer shapes that utilize unsteady hydrodynamics and vortex-shedding features to instigate the formation of fluid filaments which ultimately succumb to diffusion and produce a homogeneous mixture. We propose a PDE-constrained optimization approach to address the problem of mixing enhancement for binary fluids. Within a gradient-based framework, we target the stirring strategy as well as the cross-sectional shape of the stirrers to achieve improved mixedness over a given time horizon and within a prescribed energy budget. The optimization produces a significant enhancement in homogeneity in the initially separated fluids, suggesting promising modifications to traditional stirring protocols.

