Dolly Parton Teams Up With James Patterson for Her First Novel, ‘Run, Rose, Run’

When she set out to make it, country superstar Dolly Parton didn’t anticipate that her Netflix Christmas special would be airing in the midst of a global pandemic. But she’s sort of glad it did. Because “Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square” brought entertainment to millions of people in need of some escape from the grim reality of COVID-19. And as executive producer, star and composer of the program, Parton sees her Christmas special as “a perfect little storm” of components that add up to a great time for audiences.