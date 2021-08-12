Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colleges

Applications for scholarships now accepted for current school year

heart.org
 5 days ago

DALLAS, August 12, 2021 — The American Heart Association, a global force for healthier lives for all, is now accepting applications for the 2021 EmPOWERED Scholars program. The program grants undergraduate students ─ who are working to improve the social determinants of health in their communities through volunteer work and student-led organizations ─ $5,000 to use toward education expenses. Past scholars addressed food insecurity, safe housing, job opportunities and access to health care. Since 2018, the Association has awarded $109k to sixteen students.

newsroom.heart.org

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scholarships#Job Opportunities#Volunteers#Stroke#Empowered Scholars#Media Inquiries
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Education
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Housing
Related
Big Rapids, MICadillac News

The Mecosta-Osceola Intermediate School District is accepting applications for the

The Mecosta-Osceola Intermediate School District is accepting applications for the following Para-Educator positions: Special Education • Special Education Para-educator for the Moderately Cognitively Impaired Program Intermediate at the Education Center (Full-Time School Year Position) • Special Education Para-educator (Full-Time School Year Position in the Secondary Resource Room at the Education Center) • Special Education Para-educator SCI Secondary (Full-Time School Year Position in the Severely Cognitively Impaired Program at the Education Center) • MOISD Career & Technical Education Program Culinary Arts Paraeducator in the MOISD Career & Technical Education Center (School year position - 187 days, 6.83 hrs. per day) • Paraeducator for the Automotive and Diesel Technology Programs in the MOISD Career & Technical Education Center (school year position – 5.83 hours per day) A complete posting is available at www.moisd.org Interested applicants must submit a letter of application, resume, transcripts, certifications, and references to: Mark R. Klumpp Assistant Superintendent Mecosta-Osceola Intermediate School District 15760 190th Avenue Big Rapids, MI 49307.
EducationVanderbilt University News

New Fall Fellowship Accepting Applications

Buchanan Library Fellowship: Exploring Disinformation in Media and Society. From the 2016 presidential election to contemporary conspiracy theories related to the pandemic and politics, much attention has been paid to the role of social media in the rapid spread of disinformation. What exactly is disinformation, though? Is this a new phenomenon, or is it deeply embedded in power structures predating social media? Join this fellowship to explore the role of disinformation in both legacy media and social media, and its effects on society. Through a seminar-style approach, students will follow this open access curriculum, connect theory to contemporary news, and create a podcast as their final project. These podcasts will become part of an ongoing project exploring the intersection of media and society. Contact: Andy Wesolek.
Portland, ORArgus Observer Online

Elks accepting applications for 2021-22

PORTLAND — All high school seniors in Oregon who are U.S. citizens are welcome to apply to the Elks Most Valuable Student Scholarship Program. The entire MVS application process is handled online with applicants being judged on academics, leadership and community engagement, and financial need. Applicants will be judged at four levels with the opportunity to earn scholarships at the local, district, state, and national level. The top male and female students will advance from the local lodge level to the district level, and from there onto the state and national competitions.
Edgecombe County, NCRocky Mount Telegram

Edgecombe foundation accepting grant applications

The board of advisors of the Edgecombe Charitable Foundation is accepting grant applications from nonprofits serving needs in the community. Funds are available for nonprofit organizations in Edgecombe County and will be awarded from the community grantmaking fund. Grants typically range from $500 to $5,000 with a maximum of $10,000 for a single organization designated as an “Impact Grant.” Special consideration is given to grant proposals with a focus on education from the Mary Ferebee Howard Endowment Fund.
Montgomery County, OHmostmetro.com

Artist Opportunity Grants Now Accepting Applications

The Artist Opportunity Grant Program is intended to provide financial assistance to Montgomery County artists to further their careers through professional development opportunities and through opportunities associated with new works. This program is made possible by funding from the Montgomery County Arts and Cultural District (MCACD) and is administered by Culture Works. The MCACD is providing $40,000 for the 2021-2022 cycle, and grants will range from $500 to $3,000.
Vanderburgh County, INcity-countyobserver.com

Vanderburgh County Lawmakers: “POWER SCHOLARSHIP” Applications Now Open

STATEHOUSE (Aug. 9, 2021) — Vanderburgh County lawmakers invite local nontraditional female students to apply for a scholarship through the Political Organization for Women’s Education and Representation. Scholarship recipients could include women who are returning to school after a hiatus, changing careers, seeking advancement in their career or work life,...
Chester County, PAPosted by
VISTA.Today

United Way’s Leadership Chester County Now Accepting Applications for 2021-2022 Class

Leadership Chester County, the county’s premier professional development program that is administered and facilitated by United Way of Chester County, is now accepting applications for its 2021-2022 class. LCC fosters a vibrant, safe, and inclusive community by preparing business leaders to guide nonprofits as board members. Participants explore complex social...
Elmira, NYNewsChannel 36

Elmira College gears up for the school year with a vaccine mandate

Elmira, NY (WENY) -- In ten days, students from across the county and from across the globe will be moving back into their dormitories at Elmira College. As COVID-19 cases rise, principally due to the delta variant, the college isn't taking any chances of risking a potential outbreak. Move-in day...
Alva, OKnwosu.edu

Northwestern's Department of Education Allocates $50,000 in Scholarships

Northwestern Oklahoma State University officials are allocating $50,000 in scholarships for teacher candidates who enter the classroom within the secondary and special education areas. This allocation came from additional funds received from Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education (OSHRE) that allowed Northwestern to retain personnel while providing additional dollars toward...
Collegescsbj.com

UCCS offers fast-track MBA degree

UCCS is offering a 30-credit hour Master’s of Business Administration degree, the only option of this nature in Colorado. Prospective students now have the option to fast-track their MBA degree, with the added flexibility of completing their degree in a shorter time frame while maintaining the quality and rigor of the AACSB-accredited UCCS MBA program.
Rochester, NYRochester Business Journal

GRQC Day of Quality accepting applications

The Greater Rochester Quality Council, an affiliate program of the Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce, is accepting applications from area organizations for its annual Day of Quality. Modeled after United Way of Greater Rochester’s Day of Caring, the Day of Quality matches organizations with process excellence professionals for a one-day session to help improve organizational procedures ...
Ocean City, MDWBOC

Ocean City University Accepting Applications

OCEAN CITY, Md. - The Town of Ocean City is inviting visitors and residents to apply to the 2021 Ocean City University semester, a series of courses aiming to educate the public about its municipal government. Founder Kathleen A. P. Mathias created Ocean City University's ten-week course to improve civic...
South Plains, TXeverythinglubbock.com

SPCAA Head Start program accepting applications now

SOUTH PLAINS, Texas – Community Action Agencies are private non-profit or public organizations that were created by the federal government in 1964 to combat poverty in a geographically designated area. Status as a Community Action Agency is the result of an explicit designation by the local or state government. The program was created to provide low-income people opportunities in accessing various resources to achieve their goals, become self-sufficient and support their community by helping other people. They offer a head start program for kids of all ages. From birth all the way up until they start school.

Comments / 0

Community Policy