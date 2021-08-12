Applications for scholarships now accepted for current school year
DALLAS, August 12, 2021 — The American Heart Association, a global force for healthier lives for all, is now accepting applications for the 2021 EmPOWERED Scholars program. The program grants undergraduate students ─ who are working to improve the social determinants of health in their communities through volunteer work and student-led organizations ─ $5,000 to use toward education expenses. Past scholars addressed food insecurity, safe housing, job opportunities and access to health care. Since 2018, the Association has awarded $109k to sixteen students.newsroom.heart.org
