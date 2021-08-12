Applications for scholarships now accepted for current school year

Buchanan Library Fellowship: Exploring Disinformation in Media and Society. From the 2016 presidential election to contemporary conspiracy theories related to the pandemic and politics, much attention has been paid to the role of social media in the rapid spread of disinformation. What exactly is disinformation, though? Is this a new phenomenon, or is it deeply embedded in power structures predating social media? Join this fellowship to explore the role of disinformation in both legacy media and social media, and its effects on society. Through a seminar-style approach, students will follow this open access curriculum, connect theory to contemporary news, and create a podcast as their final project. These podcasts will become part of an ongoing project exploring the intersection of media and society. Contact: Andy Wesolek.