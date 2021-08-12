The Hall of Fame Series: Steve Hutchinson
Over the past weekend, former Minnesota Vikings guard Steve Hutchinson became the 15th and latest member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame to play a majority of his career in purple. Acquired in a juicy, controversial move including a “poison pill” (more on that later), Hutchinson was the first prized acquisition of the Brad Childress Era. The transaction ushered in a mentality coming off of the Love Boat scandal. Hutchinson was not only a great player but a phenomenal person off the field, fitting the mold of what Childress and owner Zygi Wilf were looking for under the new regime.vikingsgazette.com
Comments / 0