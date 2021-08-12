Cancel
The Hall of Fame Series: Steve Hutchinson

By Cole Smith
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOver the past weekend, former Minnesota Vikings guard Steve Hutchinson became the 15th and latest member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame to play a majority of his career in purple. Acquired in a juicy, controversial move including a “poison pill” (more on that later), Hutchinson was the first prized acquisition of the Brad Childress Era. The transaction ushered in a mentality coming off of the Love Boat scandal. Hutchinson was not only a great player but a phenomenal person off the field, fitting the mold of what Childress and owner Zygi Wilf were looking for under the new regime.

