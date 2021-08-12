GLADEWATER Richard Lee Perry, Jr. was born on June 16, 1933 in Gladewater, Texas to Richard Lee Perry, Sr. and Ocie Marie (Fountain) Perry. After attending Kilgore College and then graduating from Stephen F. Austin State University at the age of 20, he enlisted in the U.S. Army and got sent to Germany in 1954, where he would later say he spent the best two years of his life. It was there that he bought a car with $300 cash and drove it all around Europe, but the greatest of his adventures was meeting his future wife, Sieglinde Steinsdorfer, who worked in the home of one of his sergeants. They married in 1956 and moved to Gladewater, where their daughter Linda was born in 1959, remaining there until Sieglinde's death in 2019.