Obituaries

Elam Roberson

Longview News-Journal
 5 days ago

HAWKINS Grave Side Service For Elam Roberson, 71, of Hawkins at 11 O'clock, Saturday, August 14, at Beavers Cemetery in Hawkins. Dearion & Davis Funeral Parlor in charge of arrangements. He was born on March 13, 1950. He died on August 8, in Mineola, at Wood Nursing Center. Visitation will...

Obituaries
Books & LiteratureThe Guardian

John Darrah obituary

My father, John Darrah, who has died aged 98, worked for the family plumber’s merchants until it was taken over in the early 1970s, after which he took the opportunity to follow his longstanding interest in British prehistory. His central idea was that Britain’s legends and folktales are based on...
Fergus Falls, MNFergus Falls Daily Journal

Addie June Benhardus

Derek and Kayla Benhardus of Fergus Falls are proud to announce the birth of their daughter, Addie June Benhardus. Addie was born at LRH on June 21, 2021, weighing 7 pounds, 6 ounces and was 20-inches long. Addie was welcomed home by two older sisters, Ellie and Gracie. Grandparents:. Gary...
Ponca City, OKponcacitynow.com

Obituary for Heaven Goodman

Heaven Rose Cha Ska’ We Goodman, daughter of Tyler and Kacie Goodman, sister of Trusler and Riven, left her handprints on our hearts, as she joined the angels in the sky, with Jesus, on Saturday, July 31, 2021. Heaven brought a smile to her mama and daddys face on Friday, December 4, 2020 when they found out they were expecting and then again in May when they discovered their baby was a sweet, precious daughter. Heaven’s time with her family on earth was shorty but she left an everlasting imprint on our hearts. She was loved deeply by her mother, father, big brothers, Grandma Shannon, Papa Gary, Nana & Papa Jay, Lala & Papa, Grandpa Harold and Grandma Connie also Grandma and Grandpa in Colorado along with numerous Aunts, Uncles and the best cousins. She brought so much joy into the lives she effortlessly and tenderly touched. She is preceeded in death by her Great Great Grandmother Harriet Cha Ska’ We, Great Grandma Berdee, Great Grandpa Jim, Great Grandma Elizabeth, Aunt Brittney, cousin Isaac, Grandpa Tyrone, and fur brother Gator Wade Goodman.
The Villages, FLvillages-news.com

Peggy Dawn Frank

Peggy Dawn Frank, 76, passed from this life at home on August 9, 2021 under the care of her husband John Frank Jr. and her son John Robert Frank in The Villages due to complications from cancer. Peggy was born in Baltimore Maryland the daughter of Robert and Ruth Fahnestock.

