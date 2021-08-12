Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Court approves mall owner’s reorganization plan

By Al Urbanski
chainstoreage.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article“This confirmation is a huge milestone for CBL,” said the company’s CEO Stephen Lebovitz in a mood of deliverance after having undergone a Chapter 11 filing and a financial restructuring during the pandemic. On Wednesday the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas entered an order approving...

www.chainstoreage.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Malls#Bankruptcies#Cbl Properties#Company#Consenting Noteholders
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
Related
Lanesborough, MAiBerkshires.com

Management Consultant Firm Plans to Reopen Berkshire Mall

LANESBOROUGH, Mass. — An outside management company says the Berkshire Mall will be staged to welcome new — and former — tenants in less than six months. Christina Castaneda has been working on getting the shuttered mall back in business since July of last year. Castaneda works under contract for consultation agency Bedi & Associates, to whom mall owners Durga Property Holdings have handed over property and management decisions.
Financial Reportsbusinessjournaldaily.com

Southern Park Mall Owner Reports 2Q Loss of $105M

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Washington Prime Group, the company that owns the Southern Park Mall, reports a second-quarter loss of $105.5 million. The loss is greater than what was posted in the second quarter of 2020 – $82.1 million – which Washington Prime attributed to “the impact of the company’s Chapter 11 financial restructuring process.”
Retailtherealdeal.com

“Revenge buying” powers mall owner Macerich to crush estimates

Shopping centers, pummeled by the pandemic, are staging a comeback. That’s welcome news for one of the nation’s largest mall owners. The Macerich Company was upbeat during its quarterly earnings call Wednesday, describing what it sees as a shopping renaissance due to federal income checks and pent-up demand. “Brick and...
Elkhart, INWNDU

Owners of Concord Mall owe millions in mortgage payments

ELKHART Ind. (WNDU) - Concord Mall is now in receivership after a judge’s order was issued late July. Court papers show the property owners - Ton Real Estate Investments - defaulted on a nearly $6.5 million mortgage loan and failed to pay over $456,000 worth of interest, taxes, and other costs. Ton also failed to fulfill the obligations of a forbearance agreement it had made with the mall’s former owner.
Cape Girardeau, MOStandard Democrat

Local investor group identified as Cape mall’s new owner

The new owner of West Park Mall in Cape Girardeau has been identified as a group of area investors calling themselves River City Centre LLC. The mall was sold in late June in an online auction for nearly $9.8 million. Transaction fees charged by the auction company brought the final price tag to $9,940,972.
Jerseyville, ILJacksonville Journal Courier

New owner hopes free-rent offer draws tenants to Jerseyville mall

JERSEYVILLE — The new owner of a Jerseyville mall hopes the incentive of free rent for a year will help bring new tenants. Brookwood Capital Advisors of Nashville, Tennessee, bought the 122,000-square-foot mall at 911 S. State St. in mid-July. Brookwood is offering spaces formerly occupied by Shop N Save and Walmart rent-free for the first year if the tenant signs a lease.
Casper, WYoilcity.news

Casper’s Commissary Mall owner to present proposal for use of parked liquor license

CASPER, Wyo. — The City of Casper’s retail liquor license No. 5 is currently held by Travis Taylor, who obtained the license in 2016. With Taylor demonstrating minimal use of the license in recent years, the Casper City Council in February 2021 set a deadline of September for him to show either “substantial progress” or “substantial completion” on developing a business around the license.
Moorestown, NJDaily Journal

Moorestown council approves mall redevelopment plan

MOORESTOWN - A proposed hotel and apartment complex at Moorestown Mall has moved closer to reality. Council members voted unanimously Monday night to approve a redevelopment plan for the Route 38 shopping center. The multi-stage project is intended to bring a 112,000-square-foot hotel and up to 1,065 homes to the...
Alton, ILadvantagenews.com

Mall owners recognized by business group

The owners of Alton Square have been recognized and thanked for their efforts by the North Alton – Godfrey Business Council. Many improvements have been made to the property, including buying outbuildings to tear them down and make the property more visually appealing. John Mulherin, Vice President of Government Relations...
Boardman, OHWFMJ.com

Despite $103M loss, Southern Park Mall owner expresses optimism

Even though the owner of the Southern Park Mall and other retail properties around the country reported a loss of $103 million in its quarterly report issued on Monday, Washington Prime Group still speaks glowingly about the future of its property in Boardman. The report states that the former Sears...
Businessplanadviser.com

SeaWorld ERISA Lawsuit Seeks Sizable Damages

The text of the lawsuit notes the fast pace of the filing of excessive fee lawsuits against retirement plans operated by major U.S. employers, arguing SeaWorld owes its own employees more than $50 million in damages. A proposed class of plaintiffs has filed a new Employee Retirement Income Security Act...
BusinessGlobeSt.com

Harbor Group to Buy the CBS Building for $760M

Harbor Group International has entered an agreement to acquire 51 West 52nd St., an office tower in Midtown Manhattan, for $760 million. Often called the CBS Building or Black Rock, this purchase is the first time the building has traded since it opened in 1964. As the former owner-occupier, ViacomCBS will lease back its space on a short term basis. The transaction is expected to close before the end of the year.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Baidu Announces Proposed Debt Offering

BEIJING, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU; HKEX: 9888) ("Baidu" or the "Company"), a leading AI company with strong Internet foundation, today announced that it has filed a preliminary prospectus supplement with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") under an automatic shelf registration statement on Form F-3, pursuant to which the Company proposes to sell senior notes.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Has $3.15 Million Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC raised its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,883 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $3,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Riverview Acquisition Corp. (RVAC) Prices 25M Unit IPO at $10/unit

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Riverview Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: RVAC), a blank check company whose business purpose is to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, announced today that it has priced its initial public offering of 25,000,000 units at $10.00 per unit. Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one-half of one redeemable warrant. Each whole warrant is exercisable to purchase one share of Class A common stock of the Company at a price of $11.50 per share. Only whole warrants are exercisable and will trade. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the Class A common stock and warrants are expected to be listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbols “RVAC” and “RVACW,” respectively.
Cell Phoneschainstoreage.com

Kroger provides personalized training via employee app

The Kroger Co. is launching a new mobile training program for its nearly 500,000 associates. As exclusively previewed by Chain Store Age in July, the supermarket giant is utilizing the Axonify modern learning platform to initiate Fresh Start with Axonify. This new, personalized training program is designed to support greater associate engagement and retention.

Comments / 0

Community Policy