Reebok sold in $2.5 billion blockbuster deal
Authentic Brands Group is adding a big name to its brand lineup. The retail brand management conglomerate has entered into an agreement to buy Reebok from Adidas for €2.1 billion ($2.5 billion), with the majority to paid in cash. The news was not unexpected. In February, the German sporting goods giant said it was planning to sell or spin-off the underperforming Reebok brand as part of a new five-year strategy aimed at strengthening Adidas’ position in the global sporting goods market.www.chainstoreage.com
