Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

McFarland rejoins Co-Lin football staff

By Patrice Boykin
mageenews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePlease note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. WESSON, Mississippi – With over 20 years of collegiate coaching experience Robert McFarland rejoins the Co-Lin coaching staff after serving as Louisiana Tech’s offensive line coach for six seasons. He previously served as the offensive line coach for Coach Glenn Davis for three seasons (2012-2014).

mageenews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lou Holtz
Person
Gene Chizik
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usa Football#American Football#Wesson#Louisiana Tech#La Tech#Maccc#The Florida Tuskers#Ufl#Iowa State University#Cyclone#Lumberjacks#All Americans#Sfa#The Southland Conference#Ucf#Knights#Southland
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
Americanfootball
Miami Hurricanes
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
College Football
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Oklahoma StatePosted by
The Spun

Coach O Has A Blunt Message For Oklahoma, Texas

Over the past few weeks, Oklahoma and Texas have dominated the headlines thanks to their looming move to the SEC. It’s unclear when Oklahoma and Texas will make the official jump to their new conference. Both are tied to the Big 12 through the 2025 season – at least through media rights.
NFLRoll 'Bama Roll

Jumbo Package: Jalen Hurts on the move?

Last night via CBS Sports, this little tidbit blew up, re: Deshaun Watson trade rumors. It’s no secret that Watson is unhappy in Houston. After enduring more sacks than any NFL quarterback the last five years, why wouldn’t he be? The Texans and their genius coaching and managerial staff (Oh, wait. Sorry. That was the same guy last season) did not prioritize offensive line personnel or efficient playcalling (and thus his health) for the first five years of his career. But, after there was a change in coaches last season, and Watson was freed from Houston’s overreliance on slow-developing play-action plays, for the first time in his career Watson left games with as clean a jersey as he was apt to get — overall Watson took 12 sacks in 11 games down the stretch, and had a 7.6% sack rate for the season (which was still far above league average).
Florida StatePosted by
On3.com

Deion Sanders on the passing of Bobby Bowden

Deion Sanders played for Bobby Bowden at Florida State from 1985 to 1988. This morning, Sanders remembered his former head coach following his passing. “God bless the Bowden family, friends and loved ones,” tweeted Sanders. “My prayers are with you. I’ve lost one of the best coaches I’ve ever had.”
Georgia State247Sports

Scott Cochran leaves Georgia football coaching staff

A Georgia assistant coach is not with the program, at least for the time being. Dawgs247 has confirmed that special teams coach Scott Cochran is currently not on staff due to personal reasons. No official announcement has been made by UGA, but Dawgs247 has confirmed via independent sources. The Athletic was the first to report. The long-time Alabama strength and conditioning coordinator was hired by Kirby Smart Smart to lead the special teams prior to last season.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Veteran NFL Running Back Released On Sunday Morning

A former Pro Bowl running back was reportedly released by his franchise on Sunday morning. According to multiple reports, the Washington Football Team has released veteran running back Lamar Miller. The 30-year-old running back signed with the NFC East franchise earlier this offseason. However, he will not be remaining with the team.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Video: Tim Tebow’s Preseason “Block” Is Going Viral

Former college football star turned NFL tight end Tim Tebow made his Jacksonville Jaguars preseason debut on Saturday evening. Tebow, who is pretty buried on the Jaguars depth chart, saw some action in his team’s first game of the preseason schedule. While the former Florida Gators star quarterback didn’t make...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

The Buccaneers Cut 3 Notable Players On Sunday

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers‘ 2021 title defense began on Saturday with a preseason loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. While the result of the game doesn’t ultimately matter, it proved to be the last game for several Buccaneers players. On Sunday, the Buccaneers announced the release of three players from their...
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

2 Cowboys first-stringers in danger of losing starting jobs ahead of 2021 NFL season

The NFL is a total meritocracy, and that is proven at the start of every season. Training camp and the preseason almost always lead to some players losing their jobs while others rise up the depth chart. The Dallas Cowboys have plenty of roster spots that are up for grabs, in part due to the great depth Dallas has. Their offensive starters are essentially locked into place, but the defense has a plethora of good position battles that are worth monitoring as the NFL season gets closer and closer.
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Notre Dame Schedule News

This season, Notre Dame football returns to independence after joining the ACC for the pandemic-shortened 2020 campaign. A challenging schedule awaits the Fighting Irish. Brian Kelly’s team, which is ranked ninth in the preseason AP Poll, has four games scheduled against top-15 opponents. They’ll face No. 8 Cincinnati, No. 10 North Carolina, No. 12 Wisconsin and No. 15 USC.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Urban Meyer Identifies Tim Tebow’s Biggest Issue Right Now

Tim Tebow is fighting an uphill battle in his attempt to make the Jacksonville Jaguars, but the former quarterback turned tight end has impressed at times in training camp. Still, Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer revealed that his former college football star is fighting one main issue at the moment.
Illinois Statesaturdaytradition.com

Illinois announces latest addition to football staff

Illinois announced a new hire to the football staff on Aug. 12. Taylor West will be joining the program as the Director of On-Campus Recruiting. Illinois coach Bret Bielema lauded the addition of West as a benefit to the football team. “We are excited to add Taylor to our Illinois...
Jackson County, GAmainstreetnews.com

FOOTBALL: Eagles scrimmaging at Oglethorpe Co. ahead of 2021 season

East Jackson High School looks to start its 2021 season off on the right foot Friday in its scrimmage at Oglethorpe County. The Eagles finished 2020 with a 1-8 record but lost three games by two scores. Last year was East Jackson’s second with head coach Cameron Pettus and was a step down from the 3-7 record the Eagles experienced in his debut season.
Dunlap, ILPeoria Journal Star

Dunlap graduate joins Illinois Wesleyan football coaching staff

Randon Recker continues to climb the coaching tree. The 2015 Dunlap graduate joins the Illinois Wesleyan football staff and will coach outside linebackers, the school announced Monday. Recker is a special education teacher at Fairview Elementary in Normal. He's spent the last four seasons at as assistant at Normal U-High.
West Lafayette, INfordcountyrecord.com

Brohm adds pair to Purdue football staff

WEST LAFAYETTE – Purdue head football coach Jeff Brohm announced a pair of additions to his staff with the hiring of quality control David Elson and director of player development Mel Mills. "I'm very pleased to have these two outstanding individuals join the staff," Brohm said. "They fit perfectly with...

Comments / 0

Community Policy