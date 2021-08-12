McFarland rejoins Co-Lin football staff
WESSON, Mississippi – With over 20 years of collegiate coaching experience Robert McFarland rejoins the Co-Lin coaching staff after serving as Louisiana Tech's offensive line coach for six seasons. He previously served as the offensive line coach for Coach Glenn Davis for three seasons (2012-2014).
