East Hampton, NY

Four Accidents, Four D.W.I. Charges

By Bella Lewis
East Hampton Star
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFour recent accidents on local roads ended in charges of driving while intoxicated against all four motorists, according to East Hampton Town police. Mark Yadgaroff of Manhattan, 56, was charged on the evening of July 20 after his 2014 Mercedes-Benz hit an embankment and then a tree on Phoebe Scoy's Path at the intersection of Mile Hill Road in Northwest. Police said he performed poorly on roadside sobriety tests, and held him for a morning arraignment before Town Justice Steven Tekulsky in East Hampton Justice Court.

