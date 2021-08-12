Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

WATCH: Slice of cake from Princess Diana, Prince Charles' wedding sells for over $2,500

arcamax.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(UPI) A slice of cake from Princess Diana and Prince Charles' 1981 wedding has been auctioned for $2,565. Private collector Gerry Layton from Leeds, England purchased the slice through Dominic Winter Auctioneers located in Cirencester, England. The slice of cake weighs about 28 ounces and was preserved inside plastic wrap...

www.arcamax.com

Comments / 1

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince Charles
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Royal Wedding#British Royal Family#Uk#The Queen Mother
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cakes
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Designers & CollectionsHello Magazine

Sarah Ferguson dazzles in unbelievable princess wedding dress

Sarah, Duchess of York joined HELLO! for an exclusive interview and photoshoot in the beautiful grounds of luxury hotel Coworth Park in Berkshire with photographer David Venni. The proud mother to Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice wore a selection of stunning looks for the shoot, styled by Gayle Rinkoff, however,...
Designers & CollectionsCosmopolitan

Princess Diana's Wedding Shoes Had a Secret Message Under the Heel

All royal weddings are completely over the top in terms of expense and general fancy vibes, but Princess Diana and Prince Charles' extravagant ceremony goes down as the most extra in history—in part because of Diana's iconic look. And while her puffy-sleeved, super '80s dress gets a lot of attention, Diana's shoes were also pretty spectacular—and had a secret message on the bottom of them.
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

This Is What Prince George Calls Queen Elizabeth

Prince George was Prince William and Kate Middleton's first born child. While he was the third great-grandchild of Queen Elizabeth, he was her very first great-grandson, which was undoubtedly very special. Given this information, it should come as no surprise that George and his great-grandmother have a close relationship that is different than her majesty's relationship with her other 10 great-grandchildren! "It is telling that the Queen, who is expert at not appearing to have any [favorites], goes out of her way to spend time with young George," The Sun reported back in 2019. The outlet also reported that the queen has always done something special for George — she would "[take] time to select little presents that she [would leave] at the foot of George's bed" whenever he would sleep over at Buckingham Palace.
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

The Offensive Keepsake Prince Charles Kept Close To Him During His Honeymoon With Diana

Prince Charles was certainly an eligible bachelor back in the day. In fact, royal experts say he "had more than 20 relationships over the 13 years between 1967 and 1980," according to the Evening Standard. Interestingly, Charles was in love with a married woman when he was introduced to Princess Diana, according to the new PBS documentary "In Their Own Words: Diana, Princess of Wales." Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles met at a polo match, and he was said to be "immediately [and] passionately" in love with her. However, she was married to a man named Andrew Parker Bowles, leaving Charles to merely pine for what he could not have.
WorldNewsweek

New Prince George Photo for Eighth Birthday Compared to Young Prince William

Prince George turns 8 years old tomorrow and his mother Kate Middleton has released a heartwarming birthday photo to mark the occasion. The third-in-line to the British throne is pictured in Norfolk where the family have their country retreat, Anmer Hall, in Sandringham. The prince smiles warmly as he sits...
Celebritiescelebratingthesoaps.com

Royal Family News: How Prince Harry Will Torpedo Camilla’s Chances To Be Queen Consort

British royal family news teases that the leak about Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex’s memoir is stirring several pots, including many simmering on the stove at Windsor Castle. What is Harry brewing up on his millionaire’s couch in California? It’s hard to imagine he could top the bombastic revelations made during two Oprah Winfrey-led public catharsis sessions.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla move home to reunite with Queen

Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla have been pictured arriving at their Scottish residence, Birkhall, as they are set to visit the Queen at Balmoral this summer. In pictures published by MailOnline, the couple were seen arriving by car at their home, which is located on the Queen's estate in Aberdeenshire.
CelebritiesGossip Cop

Reports: Prince Charles Wants To Rescue Grandchild Archie From America

There are too many outlandish stories about the royal family to count, but the idea that Prince Charles is really going to fly over the Atlantic ocean on some rescue mission is especially out there. Gossip Cop has seen a few stories about the heir to the throne taking his grandson Archie away from his parents, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Here are some of the shocking royal rumors we’ve investigated recently.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Princess Diana's private bedrooms revealed in unearthed photos

Princess Diana lived in several beautiful properties throughout her lifetime, from her childhood home Althorp House where her brother Charles Spencer still resides, to her Kensington Palace apartment she shared with her husband Prince Charles and two young children Prince William and Prince Harry. PHOTOS: 12 rarely-seen photos of Princess...
CelebritiesPosted by
Best Life

Prince Harry's Popularity Just Hit an All-Time Low. Here's Why, Sources Say.

Once one of the most popular members of the Royal Family (second only to Queen Elizabeth), Prince Harry is now seeing his popularity hit an all-time low in the U.K. After months of revealing interviews about his family—reserving his most damning criticisms for his father, Prince Charles, and brother, Prince William—and the recent news that he's writing a tell-all memoir to be published next year, Harry's stock has plunged precipitously, making him the subject of widespread derision and outrage in England. The latest YouGov poll from the U.K. reveals that the Duke of Sussex is only one step from the bottom of the list that ranks the popularity of 15 members of the Royal Family. He came in one slot above the disgraced Prince Andrew, who withdrew from public life in 2019 amid reports of his connections and alleged involvement with convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein. (The Duke of York has denied those allegations.)

Comments / 1

Community Policy