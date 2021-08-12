Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Prosper, TX

Seniors come together on final first day of school

By About the Writer
eaglenationonline.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClick the photo above to start an entire slideshow with captions full of information from senior sunrise on Aug. 11. Cate Emma Warren moved to Prosper in 2018 after living in Dallas for her whole life. She is a junior who started in Prosper ISD in 2019. She is a Prosper Theatre officer, apart of the lacrosse team, and is a Girl Scout. Cate Emma loves photography because she believes it helps to tell a story. She hopes later on people will look at her work and see her passion for that. She is excited to be Entertainment Photo Editor this school year and work on staff for the third year. If you cannot find her in the theatre department, you can find her on the field, or working on her photography skills.

eaglenationonline.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dallas, TX
City
Prosper, TX
Dallas, TX
Education
Local
Texas Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Photography#First Day Of School#Prosper Isd#Prosper Theatre#Entertainment Photo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Lacrosse
Related
Presidential ElectionPosted by
CNN

The big hole in Biden's Afghan speech

(CNN) — President Joe Biden claimed in his speech to the nation on Monday that he was bound by the Trump administration's agreement with the Taliban to withdraw all US troops from Afghanistan. However, there are multiple flaws with this argument. First, the Taliban never observed the terms of that...
CarsPosted by
CNN

Tesla is under investigation because its cars keep hitting emergency vehicles

New York (CNN Business) — Federal safety regulators are investigating at least 11 accidents involving Tesla cars using Autopilot or other self-driving features that crashed into emergency vehicles when coming upon the scene of an earlier crash. The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration said seven of these accidents resulted 17...
EnvironmentPosted by
The Associated Press

Tropical storm drenching earthquake-stricken Haiti

LES CAYES, Haiti (AP) — Tropical Storm Grace swept over Haiti with drenching rains just two days after a powerful earthquake battered the impoverished Caribbean nation, adding to the misery of thousands who lost loved ones, suffered injuries or found themselves homeless and forcing overwhelmed hospitals and rescuers to act quickly.

Comments / 0

Community Policy