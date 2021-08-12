Seniors come together on final first day of school

Click the photo above to start an entire slideshow with captions full of information from senior sunrise on Aug. 11. Cate Emma Warren moved to Prosper in 2018 after living in Dallas for her whole life. She is a junior who started in Prosper ISD in 2019. She is a Prosper Theatre officer, apart of the lacrosse team, and is a Girl Scout. Cate Emma loves photography because she believes it helps to tell a story. She hopes later on people will look at her work and see her passion for that. She is excited to be Entertainment Photo Editor this school year and work on staff for the third year. If you cannot find her in the theatre department, you can find her on the field, or working on her photography skills.