Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

New Clues to What Triggers Dangerous Syndrome in Kids With COVID

doctorslounge.com
 5 days ago

Last Updated: August 12, 2021. THURSDAY, Aug. 12, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- New research offers insight into a rare but dangerous inflammatory disease that can occur in children after COVID-19 infection, researchers report. More than 2,600 cases of multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C) have been reported in the United...

www.doctorslounge.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Mount Sinai Health System#Immune System#Public Health#Healthday News#Mis C#Rna#Nk#Subnetworks#Nature Communications#Covid Vaccines#California Teachers
Related
Scienceknowridge.com

Take these two drugs together, coronavirus virus will be cleared from patient's lung

COVID-19 continues to claim lives around the world and is infecting millions more. Although several vaccines have recently become available, making significant strides towards preventing COVID-19, what about the treatment of those who already have the infection?. Vaccines aren’t 100% effective, highlighting the need—now more than ever—for effective antiviral therapeutics.
Public Healthgentside.co.uk

This is what doctors found in the bodies of deceased COVID patients

Just over a year after COVID-19 spread to almost the entire globe, the SARS-CoV-2 virus and its many variants continue to surprise scientists. In order to learn more about the disease, many doctors have performed autopsies on the bodies of deceased people since the beginning of the pandemic. This research has led to a better understanding of COVID and its effects on three organs in particular, reports the Washington Post: the lungs, the heart and the brain.
KidsPosted by
WABE

As Children’s COVID Cases Surge, There’s Another Virus On The Rise

Early versions of COVID-19 largely spared children but the delta variant proved to be much less discriminating, and has led to more child hospitalizations. Now, health care workers on the front lines say there is another frightening prospect looming: a surge in children diagnosed with a combination of COVID-19 and respiratory syncytial virus.
Public HealthWOWK

Who doesn’t need the COVID-19 vaccine?

SALT LAKE CITY (KTVX) – “So it’s very rare for an individual to not be qualified to get the vaccine,” Sheffield explains. “The key reason not to be vaccinated, or what is called a contraindication, is if you’ve had an allergic reaction to that specific COVID vaccine.”. Sheffield says if...
SciencePosted by
Knowridge Science Report

These 3 things linked to ‘long COVID’ syndrome

In a recent study published in Mayo Clinic Proceedings, researchers found people diagnosed with the post-COVID-19 syndrome, also known as “COVID-19 long-haul syndrome”, experience symptoms such as mood disorders, fatigue and perceived cognitive impairment. The syndrome can negatively affect returning to work and resuming normal activities. The study is from...
ScienceMedicalXpress

Study finds genetic risk of COVID-19

An analysis of the DNA of thousands of people who have been infected with the coronavirus, SARS-CoV-2, and shown a positive test for the disease it causes, COVID-19, shows that they have several DNA characteristics in common. The study, based on samples from the UK Biobank, is detailed in the International Journal of Data Mining and Bioinformatics and could offer up a way to genetically profile individuals for susceptibility to the disease.
Kidsksl.com

'What if it was your kid?' asks mom of immunocompromised child with COVID

Ethan Chandra, 7, sits in quarantine with his stuffed animal, Pelly the Pelican, and medical equipment to help him breathe. He has heterotaxy, a condition that affects his internal organs and his immune system. He was diagnosed with COVID-19 on July 29. (Alison Chandra) LEHI — "Mom, is the tooth fairy vaccinated?"
KidsPosted by
Fatherly

The New Rules of COVID Testing for Kids and Parents

COVID cases are climbing in kids just as they’re heading back to school. Nearly 94,000 kids tested positive for COVID the week ending August 5, largely due to the highly contagious Delta variant. That’s 31 percent higher than the 72,000 new cases in children reported the previous week. The positive COVID test rate was between 4.8 and 17.6 percent in 11 states that reported that data. Earlier in the pandemic, New York kept schools closed until that rate fell below 5 percent. But now schools are opening in person, many without mask requirements or virtual school options. “I would feel very uncomfortable sending my child to school without knowing that everyone was masked, and without knowing that all teachers were vaccinated,” Paul Offit, MD, Director of the Vaccine Education Center and an infectious disease specialist at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, told Fatherly.
Kidsladuenews.com

Kids and the COVID-19 Vaccine: What Parents Need to Know

The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine – which I myself received in January – is now approved for children 12 and older and will soon be approved, likely by Emergency Use Authorization, for children between the ages of 2 and 11. EUA is used during a public health emergency and means that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have determined that the vaccine is both safe and effective.
New York City, NYWIVB

New Yorkers warned of dangers of fake COVID vaccination cards

NEW YORK (WWTI) — New York Attorney General Letitia James released a consumer alert on Friday regarding fake COVID-19 vaccination cards. According to AG James, these have been many reports of these cards in the state, which can lead to a list of dangers. James stated falsifying vaccine cards and records and the unauthorized use of the seals of the CDC and U.S Department of Health and Human Services’, violate various federal and New York state laws. All of which are subject to civil and criminal enforcement.
Sciencekbbi.org

Monoclonal Antibody treatment eases Covid-19 symptoms

The human body’s immune system fights diseases with antibodies, but when presented with a new virus, like the novel coronavirus that causes Covid-19, it can struggle to keep up. While vaccines are designed to stimulate the body’s immune system to fight something specific, like Covid-19, they take time to reach full effectiveness. But what scientists have done is create antibodies in the lab to help lessen the impact of the disease. These are monoclonal antibodies.
Fitnessscitechdaily.com

Acupuncture Improves Symptoms of Chronic Prostatitis/CPPS Compared to Sham Treatment

A multicenter randomized trial showed that 20 sessions of acupuncture over 8 weeks resulted in greater improvement in symptoms of moderate to severe chronic prostatitis/chronic pelvic pain syndrome (CP/CPPS) compared with sham therapy. Treatment effects endured over 24 weeks follow up. The findings are published in Annals of Internal Medicine.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear Like This

With a variant that's as contagious as chickenpox—and in fact twice as contagious as the variants before it—knowing if you caught COVID is essential. After all, you want to seek care ASAP—and don't want to pass it along to someone else. What's interesting is that the Delta variant may be presenting itself differently in both vaccinated and unvaccinated people. Read on to see what Delta symptoms usually appear like—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public HealthMedscape News

Tachycardia Syndrome May Be a Distinct Marker for Long COVID

Editor's note: Find the latest COVID-19 news and guidance in Medscape's Coronavirus Resource Center. Tachycardia is commonly reported in patients with post-acute COVID-19 syndrome (PACS), also known as long COVID, authors report in a new article. The researchers say tachycardia syndrome should be considered a distinct phenotype. The study by...
KidsMiami Herald

Can kids develop long COVID? Study offers clues as new school year looms

Months after developing COVID-19, many people continue to suffer debilitating symptoms such as fatigue, gastrointestinal problems, depression and “brain fog,” sometimes appearing long after infections subside and affecting even those who only experienced mild bouts of the disease. The condition, commonly referred to as “long COVID-19,” has mostly been studied...

Comments / 0

Community Policy