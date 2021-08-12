Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Robert Rodriguez on his new HBO Max deal and maverick career: 'Just jack the system'

arcamax.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere is a narratively insignificant design detail in the 2019 sci-fi flick "Alita: Battle Angel," directed by Robert Rodriguez, that I've always admired. As our cyborg hero, Alita (Rosa Salazar), challenges nemesis Zapan (Ed Skrein) at a cantina-style establishment on a future Earth, a viewer might notice that the enemy's back is adorned with what appears to be a replica of the so-called Aztec sun stone. (You've seen the image on T-shirts, ponchos and murals; the original sits in the most prominent spot inside Mexico's national anthropology museum in Mexico City.)

www.arcamax.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rosa Salazar
Person
Robert Rodriguez
Person
Ed Skrein
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Just Jack#San Antonio#Sci Fi#Aztec#Pan Mexican#Latin#Desperado#Troublemaker Studios#El Rey Network#The Los Angeles Times#2021 Los Angeles Times#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
Place
Mexico City
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
TV & VideosPosted by
Deadline

Robert Rodriguez’s El Rey Network Segues From Cable TV To Streaming In Deal With Cinedigm

Nearly a decade after fronting the launch of cable TV network El Rey, filmmaker Robert Rodriguez is taking its operations into the streaming realm. In a deal with Cinedigm, which operates a portfolio of targeted streaming offerings like the Bob Ross Channel, Fandor and the Dove Channel, El Rey will continue to have a 24-7 live presence. Distribution partners have not been announced, but targets will include smart-TV and connected-TV platforms and streaming outlets like Pluto and others offering bundles of free channels. At the beginning of its new phase, the streaming outlet will be less widely available than when it was...
TV & VideosPosted by
Variety

Robert Rodríguez Sets First-Look Deal With HBO, HBO Max

Robert Rodríguez and his Troublemaker Studios have signed a first-look deal with HBO and HBO Max. Under the deal, Rodríguez will bring projects to HBO Max and HBO for potential development as original series. Racer Rodríguez, Rodríguez’s son, will serve as lead development executive under the pact. Productions could also potentially be completed at the Troublemaker production facilities based in Austin, TX. “It’s intriguing to be able to tap into the wealth of iconic IP available across the WarnerMedia portfolio and explore new stories to tell,” said Rodríguez. “I’m looking forward to a meaningful collaboration with the high caliber creative talent at...
TV & VideosPosted by
CinemaBlend

Following HBO Max Controversy, Warner Bros. Strikes Major Deal With AMC For Its 2022 Movies

At the end of 2020, Warner Bros. made the industry-shaking announcement that all of their movies would be getting released simultaneously in theaters and on their new streaming service, HBO Max. The results have been a bit of a mixed bag ever since – with filmmakers like Denis Villeneuve and Christopher Nolan not hiding their views on the move, and ongoing controversy regarding digital services stealing audiences away from cinemas. The distribution plan is scheduled to continue through the end of December, a time period that includes the release of the untitled Matrix 4 – but thanks to a new deal struck between the studio and AMC Theatres, we know it won't be stretching into 2022.
San Antonio, TXLaredo Morning Times

San Antonio native, filmmaker Robert Rodriguez inks a deal with HBO

San Antonio native Robert Rodriguez is now working with HBO and HBO Max on developing an original series for the cable company. Rodriguez, a St. Anthony's High School grad, celebrated the news on his official Instagram account Thursday. "I’m looking forward to a meaningful collaboration with the high caliber creative...
Polk County, FLmidfloridanewspapers.com

Short Film With PCPS Connections Debuts on HBO Max

A new short film that premiered on HBO Max this month has connections to Polk County Public Schools. “¡Come!” (“Eat!”) was written by Pamela Rodriguez, a 2015 graduate of Harrison School for the Arts. It was partly filmed at North Lakeland Elementary, where Rodriguez attended school as a child. According...
TV & VideosPosted by
Deadline

Robert Rodriguez’s Revived El Rey Network Clinches Roku Channel Deal

The El Rey Network, which is getting set to make a rare transition from cable TV to free streaming, has set a deal for crucial real estate on the Roku Channel. Starting tomorrow, the Robert Rodriguez-founded network, will start streaming as a 24-7 linear offering on the Roku Channel, one of more than 190 on the free outlet. Launched in 2013 as a result of the agreement reached by Comcast and NBCUniversal with regulators yielding new commitments to diverse programming options, El Rey targeted young, English-speaking Latino viewers. It wound down its nearly decade-long run on traditional pay-TV at the end...
MoviesTVOvermind

Warner Brothers, HBO, and the Complicated World of Box Office Receipts

The straight-to-HBO Warner Brothers deal was already mired in controversy the second it was announced. However, the box office returns have been a mixed bag of modest hits and outright failures. Their latest cross-platform release, the R-rated reboot-but-not-quite-a-sequel The Suicide Squad, was another box office disappointment in a year where popularity is hard to gauge. However, just because a movie underperforms under this umbrella doesn’t mean the pandemic is to blame. While certainly a part of the story, the outside struggles are the perfect strawman for a company that already struggled to reach massive audiences.
TV & Videosdistrictchronicles.com

The Bold And The Beautiful Rumors: Finn’s Birth Father Revealed?

The Bold and The Beautiful spoilers and rumors tease that John “Finn” Finnegan’s (Tanner Novlan) birth father might be a man named Lance (Adam Huss). Longtime viewers of The Bold and The Beautiful will recall that Lance is the man who Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) killed by bees, knowing he had an allergy. Finn could look like a child of Lance and Sheila.
New York City, NYPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Rachel Uchitel reveals Tiger Woods’ final message to her

Rachel Uchitel recently revealed the final message Tiger Woods sent to her. Uchitel, the most well-known Woods mistress, has gone public recently. She complained that she has entered bankruptcy after running out of the money she received in an $8 million settlement from Tiger’s people. She only was paid $5 million, because she violated terms that would have brought her an additional three million. After legal fees and taxes, she was left with $2 million, which has run out.
CelebritiesPosted by
Amomama

Tyrin Turner AKA Caine from ‘Menace II Society’ Has a Beautiful Wife & Twins - Meet His Family

Tyrin Turner was one of the most famous actors in 1993. Now he seems to have faded into a more background view away from the spotlight and has become a husband and father. Tyrin Turner is one of the best-known American film and television actors. Tyrin became very famous in 1993 when he played the role of Kaydee “Caine” Lawson in the movie "Menace II Society."
MusicPosted by
Variety

Barbra Streisand Says Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s ‘A Star Is Born’ Was ‘The Wrong Idea’

Barbra Streisand may be changing her tune on Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga’s “A Star Is Born.” The singer and actor, who starred in the 1976 version of “A Star Is Born,” said in a new interview about the 2018 remake, “At first, when I heard it was going to be done again, it was supposed to be Will Smith and Beyoncé, and I thought, that’s interesting. Really make it different again, different kind of music, integrated actors, I thought that was a great idea. So, I was surprised when I saw how alike it was to the version that I...
Musicgobankingrates.com

How Rich is Jennifer Hudson?

Despite not technically winning the competition, Jennifer Hudson won our hearts on season three of “American Idol.” She has continued to prove herself as a powerhouse in acting and singing, as well as entrepreneurship, over the last 17 years. Something that makes Hudson truly unique is that iconoclast Aretha Franklin chose Hudson to play her in “Respect,” the biopic of Franklin’s life that was released on August 13.
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Last Man Standing’ Star Kaitlyn Dever Shares Stunning Robe Selfie

Actress Kaitlyn Dever, known most for her role in the sitcom ‘Last Man Standing’ is showing she’s fully come into her own in her latest Instagram post. The actress displayed a tasteful robe selfie in black and white, with just a hint of polka-dotted tights peeking out beneath her fluffy, white robe. Seeing that the actress has been enjoying her holiday abroad, it’s only fitting that she unwinds after a long day of touring.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Mike Dean Leaves Kanye West's "DONDA" Over Toxic Environment

If you are a big Kanye West fan, then you should know exactly who Mike Dean is. The producer has been a major part of Kanye's success over the years and whenever the artist needs something mixed or spruced up a bit, you can be sure that Dean will be a part of it. Dean has been around hip-hop for decades now and has had the opportunity to work with a plethora of dope artists, including Travis Scott.

Comments / 0

Community Policy