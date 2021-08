KINGSTON, N.Y. – The Ulster County Department of Health is recommending that all students, faculty, and staff returning to school should be required to wear masks whether vaccinated or not, and that faculty and staff not vaccinated should be required to be tested weekly for COVID-19. Ulster County Executive Pat Ryan said that in a series of guidelines from Ulster County Health Commissioner Dr. Carol Smith, recommendations have been made for the return to five-days-a-week, full-time in-person learning and that “all individuals (faculty, staff, students, and contractors) should be required to wear masks at all times inside school buildings regardless of vaccination status.”