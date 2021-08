Due to recent changes to guidelines in regards to masking by the CDC, CDPH, and Humboldt County Public Health, and the notable increase in cases locally due to the Delta variant of COVID-19, several changes will go into effect regarding campus events and policies. In an effort to ensure instruction and academic continuity, the University will review the epidemiological situation around six weeks from now. As the Delta variant is significantly more infectious than previous variants of COVID-19, the need to reduce potential exposures will be critical in curbing further spread.