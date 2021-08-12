Cancel
Eastern Michigan University introduces vaccine mandate for residential students; launches “Get the VAX to WIN” incentive program providing 150 prizes up to $5,000 in value

Cover picture for the articleYPSILANTI -- In a message to the campus community today (August 12, 2021), Eastern Michigan University President James Smith announced two new initiatives in the University’s ongoing efforts to respond to the rapidly changing environment due to COVID-19 and the increased community spread resulting form the Delta variant:. Vaccine mandate...

