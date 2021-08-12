Student Organic Farm offers fresh veggies for fall
Fall Veggie Shares are now available through the MSU Student Organic Farm’s Community Supported Agriculture program. The season runs from Aug. 26 through Dec. 16 and provides members with a wide assortment of fresh, organic produce, available through a no-contact pick-up both on campus and at the farm, just south of campus. CSA members can also select the option of adding to their share weekly eggs provided by an alumnus of the MSU Organic Farmer Training Program.msutoday.msu.edu
