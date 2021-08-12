Student Organic Farm offers fresh veggies for fall

What's it like to be a farmer and live life on a farm? You can find out on August 28. Cornell Cooperative Extension in Delaware, Otsego, and Schoharie Counties have once again teamed up for The 9th Annual Family Farm Day on Saturday, August 28, from 10 am to 5 pm. There will be 40 participating farms among Delaware, Otsego, and Schoharie Counties which will be open for the public to come and enjoy a fun day that includes tours, rides, hands-on activities, free samples, and visits with farm animals where possible. This is a free event held rain or shine. You will likely walk away with a new appreciation for our area farmers when you learn all about the many facets of agriculture: everything from maple sugaring, fruit and vegetable production, to beekeeping, cider pressing, wool processing, and dairy production. You'll get plenty of opportunities to sample and buy locally made/produced products along the way so it's a great idea to bring a cooler to store any purchases.