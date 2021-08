According to most reports, GTA 6's release date is several years out, and given how long Red Dead Redemption 2 took Rockstar Games to make, this isn't very surprising. Rockstar Games used to release games at a rapid-fire rate, releasing GTA 3, GTA Vice City, and GTA San Andreas between 2001 and 2004. Present-day Rockstar Games now needs more time than this just to ship a single game. Why? Well, because its games now push design limits and the hardware they run on, which is why they are held as the premier developer of the industry.