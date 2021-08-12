Cancel
Video Games

Assassin's Creed Valhalla: The Siege of Paris

 5 days ago

Technology
Video Games
Assassin's Creed
Video Games

Geek Review – Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: The Siege of Paris DLC

With a solid foundation to build off, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla took off the shackles of the past and gave players an epic Viking adventure that spanned both time and space. If spending over 50 hours exploring old England was not enough, the Wrath of the Druids expansion added the emerald fields of Ireland into the mix, giving players more lands to explore. But with the arrival of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: The Siege of Paris, this particular entry has seemingly reached peak fatigue.
Middle East

Afghan Women Living In Paris React To Return Of The Taliban

Afghan women who built new lives in Paris watch with horror as the Taliban retakes the capital Kabul — where many of their family members remain. NPR’s Eleanor Beardsley hears from two Afghan women in Paris who are heart-sick at the return of the Taliban. This article was originally published...
Video Games
PC Gamer

How to humble Ake in Assassin's Creed Valhalla

The Assassin's Creed Valhalla Sigrblot Summer festival is in full swing, and there’s a new opportunity to put your Viking rap skills to the test. As part of the War Effort quest, you’ll need to Humble Ake. In other words, you need to beat the arrogant sod in a Flyting contest. He’s relatively easy to beat in comparison to other Flyting challenges, so don’t worry too much about it.
Video Games

Assassin's Creed Valhalla Siege of Paris is almost here

The next DLC is almost here and it brings you to Paris. Assassin's Creed Valhalla has come a long way since its release in November last year. Since then, it has seen tonnes of new updates, a huge first DLC and, now, another big one in the Siege of Paris.

