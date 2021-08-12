With a solid foundation to build off, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla took off the shackles of the past and gave players an epic Viking adventure that spanned both time and space. If spending over 50 hours exploring old England was not enough, the Wrath of the Druids expansion added the emerald fields of Ireland into the mix, giving players more lands to explore. But with the arrival of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: The Siege of Paris, this particular entry has seemingly reached peak fatigue.