If you work with paper often, you likely know the struggles that can come from a poor-performing stapler. Most staplers can only handle a few sheets of paper at a time, and even still they may jam up regularly and require extra effort to operate. To help you avoid these mishaps in the future, you need a heavy-duty stapler. With sturdy bodies, large handles, and even battery-powered motors, these devices make it a breeze to staple even the thickest types of paper. We've gathered and reviewed some of the best of these office supplies on the market — read on to find high-volume staplers, electronic versions, effort-free designs, and more.