How to See a Flamenco Show in Seville

If you want to experience southern Spain’s largest city in all its glory, the best time to visit Seville is in the spring. From March through May, the Andalusian capital is at its most visually stunning, as well as its most exciting, as celebrations like Holy Week and the April Fair pop up on the calendar. As a bonus, the weather is pleasantly warm and sunny most days, so you can spend the day out and about enjoying the ambiance just as the locals do.