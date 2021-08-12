Tri-Cities SWAT Arrest Kennewick Man on Firearm Charges

Kennewick Police are investigating an early morning drive-by shooting this morning near Gum Street. KPD released a press release with details on the incident:. KPD Officers responded to the area of E 7th Ave and S Gum St for a report of a weapons complaint. Officers contacted the victim at his residence. The victim stated that he had just left his residence and was driving down the road when someone from another vehicle fired several bullets at his vehicle. The suspect vehicle, unknown description, then fled. Upon examining the victim vehicle, several bullet holes were located. Several bullet casings were also discovered at the scene of the shooting. No injuries were reported to the victim. No property damage or injuries were reported to anyone else in the area. This appears to be a gang related incident and does not appear to be random. The case has been sent to the Criminal Investigation Division for additional investigation.