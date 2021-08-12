Cancel
Kennewick, WA

Tri-Cities SWAT Arrest Kennewick Man on Firearm Charges

By Rik Mikals
97.5 KISS FM
97.5 KISS FM
 5 days ago
A Kennewick man is behind bars after Tri-Cities Regional SWAT served several outstanding warrants. According to a press release from the KPD, Jerry Porter of Kennewick was taken into custody without incident after he was found to be in possession of a loaded handgun. Here are the details from the...

Pasco WA
97.5 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

