My heart pounded as I hit publish. And with one click, many months of work from two brave reporters, the previous editor-in-chief, and myself had come to an end. I watched later as our tweet spread like wildfire. People read, reacted, and retweeted before my eyes. Our investigation into alleged misconduct by a professor showcased not only how good our journalism could be, but also how far it could reach. We reached a national audience; that kind of reach is powerful.