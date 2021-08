When Covid-19 struck, the government – backed by its scientific advisers – turned to the UK’s influenza pandemic strategy, which they say was the only realistic “template” in the early days of the pandemic.Britain was confronted with a “brand new infection … for which we which we had no diagnostics, treatments or vaccines,” says Sir Jeremy Farrar, a senior member of the government’s Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE). As such, he argues, “you’ve got to go back to some sort of template that you can run a system on, while you then adapt as new data and evidence comes...