Rangely, CO

Wanted Individual In Custody Following High Speed Chase

 5 days ago

Rangely Police Department announced Wednesday that the wanted individual they were pursuing has been brought into police custody. On August 11th, the suspect, Paul Max Carabajal, was taken into custody after a high speed pursuit, starting early Wednesday morning, just outside of Rangely, and ending in the CR 98 area. Responding agencies included Rio Blanco Sheriff's Office, Colorado Division of Wildlife, Moffat County Sheriff's Office, Dinosaur Marshall Office, Colorado State Patrol and the Rangely Police Department. “In addition to the charges already pending against him,” shares Rangely PD, “he will be charged with Vehicular Eluding and Reckless Driving. The Rangely Police Department would like to thank all agencies involved for their assistance.” At the time of the search, authorities shared that Carabajal was wanted in relation to a serious assault.

