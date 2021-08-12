Closures For Sheep Creek Bay Road, Parking Lot, Campground and Boat Ramp

Ashley National Forest is letting the public know about some closures. Sheep Creek Bay Road, the boat ramp, parking lot, and campground will close on August 23rd through the end of September. The closure is necessary to reconstruct the road and parking lot. The Forest Service has contracted with Mecham Brothers out of Ogden, Utah to rotomill the existing road, place additional road base, replace culverts, and pave the road and parking area. The Sheep Creek Bay Road and boat ramp will be closed to allow the contractor to do the work and prevent damage to public vehicles and boats. Forest visitors are encouraged to use Lucerne, Cedar Springs, or other boat ramps to access Flaming Gorge Reservoir.