Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jackson, MS

RTS Book Notes: Just Do Something & Why We Love the Church

By Dr. Ligon Duncan
rts.edu
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDr. Ligon Duncan discusses two books by Dr. Kevin DeYoung: Just Do Something and Why We Love the Church. These two books provide practical information about the will of God and the doctrine of the church, respectively. Hello, I’m Ligon Duncan, and this is RTS Book Notes. Today, I want...

rts.edu

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jackson, MS
Local
Mississippi Society
Jackson, MS
Society
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christian Church#Rts#Love Of God#Rts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Related
Religionguideposts.org

How to Speak to God with Just One Syllable

The notion is not original with me. Short one-word prayers go back hundreds of years. I have often turned to the mystic 14th-century author of a book called The Cloud of Unknowing. He might have been a monk. Nobody knows his name. Just his advice. He suggests not just short...
Religionhometownsource.com

Put your faith in Jesus

Do you remember how you felt when you were very young and your birthday approached? You are excited and anxious. You knew you would certainly receive gifts and other special treats. But some things would be a surprise. Birthdays combine assurance and anticipation, and so does faith! Faith is the confidence based on past experience that God’s new and fresh surprises will surely be ours.
Religionftc.co

What Percent of God is Good?

Last week I heard a wonderful and inspiring story of a young man who, during a routine physical, was sent immediately to the hospital to investigate a knot on his collar bone. After extensive testing, it was determined that there was a 99% chance that the growth was bone cancer. When the boy’s devastated parents broke the news to their son, his response was calm and full of child-like faith. He simply returned, “but I still have one percent.” Church and family members prayed. A vigil was held. The boy’s baseball team came to his house and prayed over him. Soon after the outpouring of prayer, the final test results came back, showing no signs of cancer. The family joyfully announced that their precious son got his one percent, concluding with the proclamation that “God is good!” The young man’s father told a reporter, “It was an amazing experience to see how God can work.” Indeed, the goodness of God was expressed through a miracle for this family, and for the young man who maintained all along that this would be the outcome. And the outcome was solid evidence of the goodness of God.
Jackson, MSrts.edu

RTS Book Notes: Interpreting the Psalms

Dr. Ligon Duncan recommends Interpreting the Psalms for pastors and students. Written by Dr. Mark Futato, Interpreting the Psalms is a guide to exegeting and preaching the Psalms. Hello, I’m Ligon Duncan, and this is RTS Book Notes. Today, I want to tell you about a book by Dr. Mark...
ReligionHampshire Review

Church notes Aug. 4

“God’s Awesome VBS Carnival” comes to town this Saturday, Aug. 7. The 10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. event will be held at Zion Church of Christ, 488 Zion Church Road, Augusta. Along with lunch, water activities are on the agenda, so wear clothes that can get wet. 1-day Bible School coming. Beaver...
Religionchurchleaders.com

Why ” Doing Life Together ” Is A Description of a Healthy Church

One of the most over-used and unfulfilled phrases in the church today has got to be Doing life together. It’s probably most applied to describing small groups in the church, where we talk about coming together to do life together. In some groups, that sentiment is lived out to some degree, as the participants of the group over time become close friends who show genuine love and care for each other.
Religionssnet.org

Do we need to Love Ourselves before we can Love Others?

It was a novel idea, and it did sound logical. But it didn’t feel right: “We must love ourselves first, or we cannot love others as Jesus told us to.” The speaker at our dorm vespers explained that, since Jesus told to love others as we love ourselves, we must first love ourselves. As a teenager in the 1960’s, I was taken aback by this idea. It didn’t match what I understood from my Bible study.
ReligionPosted by
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Rev. Roy Delia: Eternal life granted only to those who believe

“And as Moses lifted up the serpent in the wilderness, even so must the Son of man be lifted up: That whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have eternal life. For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life. For God sent not his Son into the world to condemn the world; but that the world through him might be saved. He that believeth on him is not condemned: but he that believeth not is condemned already, because he hath not believed in the name of the only begotten Son of God” (John3:14-18).
ReligionSidney Daily News

Why do you need a local church home?

Why do I need to go to Church? That is a question we often hear. I ask my non-church attending friends if they are worshipping in a local congregation. And they respond with, “Why do I need to go to church?” I can just worship in my living room. I worship best sitting in the woods near a stream. I can worship God anytime I want. I don’t need to go to a church to be spiritual. And they do have a point.
Religionkcbi.org

God’s Grace Has Nothing To Do With Who You Are

When we think of God’s grace towards us, how often are we quick to attribute it to our ability to deserve it? If we look at the definition of grace, we ultimately have to acknowledge that in it’s very definition it claims to be un-merited favor. Therefore it can’t possibly be about merit or our ability to deserve as it has to be rooted in something else than ourselves.
Kingsport, TNKingsport Times-News

Making disciples requires sacrifices

Editor’s Note: Local pastors partner with us to bring a message of hope and comfort to readers twice a week. Look for it on Sundays and Wednesdays. A man once came to Jesus and asked what he had to do to inherit eternal life. Jesus talked about keeping the commands of God, and it made the young man happy, because he thought he had done that nearly flawlessly! Then Jesus took a sharp right turn with the man and told him the only thing he lacked was going and selling all his possessions to the poor. After doing that, he could follow Jesus. Unfortunately, the man went away with his head hung low because he had great wealth and couldn’t fathom letting it go. (Taken from Mark 10:17-22)
ReligionThomasville Times-Enterprise

Spiritual death

Those who habitually live in sin are spiritually dead or lost. Those who refuse to accept that Jesus Christ is God are lost. All who disbelieve in Christ are lost, spiritually dead souls. And sadly that includes most people living today. How very sad that the ticket to heaven is...
Religionoutreachmagazine.com

Why We Continue to Do Mass Evangelism

“How then shall they call on him in whom they have not believed? And how shall they believe in him of whom they have not heard? And how shall they hear without a preacher?” —Romans 10:14. There are critics of mass evangelism, or crusade evangelism, who say it is not...
ReligionCitizen Online

Stebbings: Faith formation gives life meaning

Why am I here? What’s the meaning of life? These are questions that all of us must answer. Jesus says in St. John’s gospel that he is “the Way, the Truth and the Life.” He is inviting all of us into a deep and abiding relationship to lift the veil to these questions. He wants us to live life to the fullest, and not merely be alive.
Religionsabethaherald.com

Minister Speaks: The Christian life

Recently, I had a conversation with a friend of mine who is also a practicing Christian. In the course of our visit, she spoke of how she is sometimes challenged by her colleagues for being “narrow minded” because of her belief in Jesus Christ as her Savior, and her trust in the Word of God as the basis for her life. “I never try to win arguments with nonbelievers,” she says. “You can’t argue with those who don’t believe – that only makes enemies. We are called to love one another, and Jesus says people will know we are Christian by our love. A lot of times people come back to me later and ask me about my faith – and they find that I don’t condemn them for not believing. That’s when I can share the Good News.”
Craig, COCraig Daily Press

Faith: The rest of the story

I have always been a huge fan of Paul Harvey’s “The Rest of the Story” and listened to them as often as I was able. I love knowing all the facts, knowing the “back story”, and why events transpired as they did as a result. I enjoy being treated as a thinking person by authors and being given enough information to make intelligent decisions based upon the information that it available, and it is one reason that I particularly enjoy reading the Gospel according to John, because it fills in so many questions that arise when reading the Gospels.
Wilmette, ILDaily Northwestern

A guide to religious spaces at NU

Northwestern’s students come to campus from over 75 countries and practice a variety of faith traditions. Starting just days after move-in, undergraduates can find community through many spiritual and religious organizations on campus. Northwestern University Interfaith Initiative exists to promote religious pluralism and increase communication and collaboration between students of...
Environmentrexburgstandardjournal.com

The Church of Jesus Christ Responds to Earthquake in Haiti

They organize an emergency committee and report that the missionaries are safe. They evaluate the impact and needs to provide aid.{/h4}. On the morning of Saturday, August 14, 2021, at 8:30 a.m., an earthquake of magnitude 7.2 struck the southern part of Haiti. Local leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints assessed the situation of members, missionaries, Church buildings, and the community following the devastating earthquake that to date has claimed the lives of more than 300 people and a much greater number of injured.

Comments / 0

Community Policy