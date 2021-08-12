Cancel
New Native Snail Species Discovered in Uintah County

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new native snail species has been discovered in Uintah County. The species, called the zoogenetes harpa snail or boreal top snail, was first discovered in Dry Fork Canyon in the Uinta Mountains on April 21st. It was then found in Big Brush Creek Canyon on May 20th with 8 live snails found to date. The Division of Wildlife Resources explains that the boreal top snail is a tiny land snail, only measuring about 4 millimeters in length as an adult. That’s the size of a grain of quinoa. While this species is fairly scarce, it has been confirmed in places such as Japan, Scandinavia, Russia, Canada, and the northern United States. What is special about this discovery is that this is the first time it has been found in Utah and biologists now believe the Uinta Mountains are part of this species’ native range. "Finding a new species is very exciting because it shows that there are still many things to be learned and discovered when it comes to the natural world, and it shows that there is still a lot that we don't know yet," DWR Native Aquatics Biologist Jordon Detlor said. "Because land snails feed on living and dead plant material and help break down leaf litter and rotting wood, they are an important piece of the puzzle for healthy, functional ecosystems," Detlor said. "They in turn are a food source for different insects, small mammals and even some birds, including grouse and turkeys." Learn more about this exciting new discovery at wildlife.utah.gov.

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Biologists in Utah are celebrating an exciting discovery after finding a species never before seen in the Beehive State. During annual surveys in April of the Dry Fork Canyon in the Uinta Mountains, biologists with the Division of Wildlife Resources discovered the zoogenetes harpa snail – otherwise known as the boreal top snail. In May, it was again discovered in the Big Brush Creek Canyon in the Uintas.
Wildlifebasinnow.com

DWR and BYU Team Up on Wildlife Study in Book Cliffs

The Division of Wildlife Resources has shared some of the results of a study of deer and elk in the Book Cliffs. “DWR biologists, in partnership with researchers from Brigham Young University, captured and collared 30 pregnant does and 30 pregnant elk in March,” shares the DWR. “They implanted trackers to learn when the animals gave birth, and then they later placed tracking collars on the baby deer fawns and elk calves. When one of the collars emits a mortality signal — indicating an animal has died — the biologists can quickly find the animal and determine a cause of death.” Biologists wanted to discover what factors are limiting population growth. Of the 27 newly born deer fawns tracked in the Book Cliffs, 16 died and the drought was determined to be the main cause. Interestingly enough, of the 30 newly born elk calves tracked in the Book Cliffs, only five died and the main cause of death was being killed by a predator.
