Cipla obtains FDA permission for generic Durezol

VirpaxÂ® Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Virpax" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: VRPX), a company specializing in developing product candidates for pain management, CNS and anti-viral indications, today announced that it has received a written pre-investigational new drug (pre-IND) response from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for MMS019, its patented and proprietary high-density molecular masking spray under development for use as an anti-viral barrier product. Virpax believes the results of the pre-IND response support further research on MMS019 as an intranasal protective that may limit transmission of the viruses to others. Virpax expects to move forward and pursue a New Drug Application (NDA) for MMS019 as a once daily intranasal treatment. The FDA has indicated that Virpax may pursue an NDA drug approval with the Office of Non-Prescription Drugs. The Company has engaged Syneos Health to assist with the optimal clinical trial design based on an efficient timeline.