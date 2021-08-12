Cancel
Cipla obtains FDA permission for generic Durezol

By Sandra Levy
drugstorenews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDurezol had a market value of roughly $106 million for the 12-month period ended June 2021, according to IQVIA data. Cipla has received the Food and Drug Administration’s blessing for difluprednate ophthalmic emulsion 0.05%. Cipla's product is the generic of Novartis’ Durezol. The medication is used for the treatment of...

