Norfolk, VA

Do You Have Room in Your Heart to Make Room in Our Shelter?

Norfolk, Virginia
 5 days ago

NORFOLK, VA – We’re running out of room! Norfolk Animal Care and Adoption Center (NACC) is currently at capacity. Do you have room in your heart and home for a new furry friend? Consider adopting or fostering a dog today. Have you lost a pet? Come by and reclaim your animal. Don’t worry about reclaim fees! Come talk to us.

NACC is communicating with rescue partners and other area shelters to help alleviate this shortage, but this is a very busy season and many of shelters are in the same situation. If you are interested in adopting a dog, now is the perfect time! If you’re looking for a more temporary situation, fostering one or two of our animals would be a big help! And if you choose to foster, all medical and food costs are covered by NACC.

Perhaps you can’t take an animal right now, but you still want to help the shelter? You can volunteer to help our staff give these animals the best care available. If you’re interested in volunteering or fostering, email us at VolunteerNACC@norfolk.gov.

ABOUT

Norfolk is an independent city in the Commonwealth of Virginia in the United States. At the 2010 census, the population was 242,803; making it the third-most populous city in Virginia after neighboring Virginia Beach and Chesapeake, and the 91st-largest city in the nation. The city was incorporated in 1705 and is one of the oldest cities in Hampton Roads metropolitan area, and is considered to be the historic, urban, financial, and cultural center of the region.

