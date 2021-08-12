Do You Have Room in Your Heart to Make Room in Our Shelter?

NORFOLK, VA – We’re running out of room! Norfolk Animal Care and Adoption Center (NACC) is currently at capacity. Do you have room in your heart and home for a new furry friend? Consider adopting or fostering a dog today. Have you lost a pet? Come by and reclaim your animal. Don’t worry about reclaim fees! Come talk to us.

NACC is communicating with rescue partners and other area shelters to help alleviate this shortage, but this is a very busy season and many of shelters are in the same situation. If you are interested in adopting a dog, now is the perfect time! If you’re looking for a more temporary situation, fostering one or two of our animals would be a big help! And if you choose to foster, all medical and food costs are covered by NACC.

Perhaps you can’t take an animal right now, but you still want to help the shelter? You can volunteer to help our staff give these animals the best care available. If you’re interested in volunteering or fostering, email us at VolunteerNACC@norfolk.gov.