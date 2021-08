Let’s talk about the thing that gets us into trouble, our mouths, and how to keep it clean. We’re not talking about the bar of soap type of washing out! On this National Fresh Breath Day we did into all that nature gives us a solution to fresh breath. Eating small pieces of lemon or orange rind gives a mouth-refreshing burst of flavor. The citric acid stimulates salivary glands and fights bacteria. It may even fight against cavities. Scientist say go for the peel over mouth wash for a longer, healthier fresh. The peels may also prevent and help Type 2 Diabetes, Obesity and Alzheimer’s disease.