Florajen debuts Florajen Eczema

The inception of Hanahana Beauty wasn’t inspired by a grand a-ha moment or a sobby, heart-wrenching background story about knowing your passion from birth. Instead, Abena Boamah’s journey—the former algebra teacher and founder of the luscious shea butter that’s been moisturizing her community since 2017—to launching Hanahana Beauty began with the urge to satisfy her skin desires. “I was ashy and Ghanaian. I grew up with a very minimalist approach to skincare,” she tells ELLE.com. So even with a simple routine, Boamah would find herself mixing different products to combat dryness, be it combining Bath and Body Works lotions or using Vaseline as a base for her concoctions. Then, shea butter came into the picture, leading Boamah down an arduous path that would bring her back home to Ghana in 2017— the place where Hanahana Beauty would eventually begin sourcing her shea for products. That’s the appeal of Hanahana Beauty— in a market oversaturated with products for every skin type and concern— the Chicago-based brand encourages its devotees to come home, as in making a return to a simplified, sustainable, more holistic skin routine.