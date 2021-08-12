Cancel
Michigan State

Stabenow, Peters Accepting Applications from Candidates Interested in Nomination for Federal Judgeship in the Eastern District of Michigan

 5 days ago

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Following the announcement that Judge David Lawson, U.S. District Judge for the Eastern District of Michigan, is taking senior status, U.S. Senators Debbie Stabenow and Gary Peters announced they are accepting applications from qualified persons interested in nomination for federal judge in the Eastern District of Michigan. Interested candidates should request an application by emailing judicialnominations@stabenow.senate.gov.

