Stabenow, Peters Accepting Applications from Candidates Interested in Nomination for Federal Judgeship in the Eastern District of Michigan
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Following the announcement that Judge David Lawson, U.S. District Judge for the Eastern District of Michigan, is taking senior status, U.S. Senators Debbie Stabenow and Gary Peters announced they are accepting applications from qualified persons interested in nomination for federal judge in the Eastern District of Michigan. Interested candidates should request an application by emailing judicialnominations@stabenow.senate.gov.www.stabenow.senate.gov
Comments / 0