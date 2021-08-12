Cancel
Price drop on Custom Line motor yacht Gihramar

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 30.8 metre Custom Line motor yacht Gihramar, listed for sale by Moran Yacht & Ship, has had a price reduction of €200,000. Gihramar was built in GRP to RINA class by Italian yard Ferretti and delivered in 2001 as one of the yard’s Custom Line Navetta 30 models. Exterior styling and interior design comes from Zuccon International Project while CRN are responsible for her naval architecture. A major refit in 2015 saw significant updates to both her interior, engine room, and exterior, with new carpets in the saloon and cabins fitted in 2017.

