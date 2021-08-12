Price drop on Custom Line motor yacht Gihramar

The 42.92 metre Nicolini motor yacht CD Two has been listed for sale by David Lunn at Ocean Independence. Built in steel and aluminium by Italian yard Nicolini to a design by Claudio Zampetti, she was delivered in 1995 with a full refit in 2017. She has been designed to comfortably accommodate up to 12 guests overnight in seven cabins, comprising a master suite, two doubles, three twins and a single cabin, all with en suite bathroom facilities. She is also capable of carrying up to nine crew on board.