Chicago Cubs Score and Recap (8/11/21): Brewers 10, Cubs 0- Arrieta, Offense Continue to Struggle Mightily in Embarrassing Loss

The Milwaukee Brewers (66-46) will challenge the Chicago Cubs (52-61) in the NL Central Division four-game tournament at Wrigley Field in Chicago on Monday, August 9, 2021, at 8:05 PM ET. Milwaukee just lost a three-game series versus the San Francisco Giants over the weekend. The Brewers opened the series with a 2-1 triumph over the Giants on Friday but failed to continue their success after losing the next two installments at 6-9 on Saturday and 5-4 in the finale on Sunday. The Milwaukee Brewers earned their first lead of the game at 2-1 after scoring two runs in the 4th but they finished the contest with three scoreless innings heading to a one-run deficit in defeat. Pitcher Brett Anderson pitched for 5.0 innings while giving away one earned run on five base hits and struck out three hitters of the Giants in the losing effort. Catcher Omar Narvaez earned a one-run score on one hit with two RBIs in leading the Brewers.