JL’s Southwest Brisket Burgers to Open August 18th

By Holy City Sinner
holycitysinner.com
 5 days ago

Pitmaster John Lewis of Lewis Barbecue and his team today announced their new concept, JL’s Southwest Brisket Burgers, will officially open in their food trailer on site at the restaurant (464 N. Nassau St.) on Wednesday, August 18th. The burger joint will take over the former Juan Luis trailer on...

holycitysinner.com

Comments / 0

Green Chile, Brisket, Hatch Chile
