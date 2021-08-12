JL’s Southwest Brisket Burgers to Open August 18th

When Aaron Truong first started cooking for his now-wife, Natalie Truong, there was a learning curve. His parents moved to the United States from Vietnam and Taiwan, and his culinary background generally involved cuisines from Asia. Natalie, on the other hand, comes from a long line of Asian Americans, growing up in California. “I grew up eating Asian food, and that’s pretty much all I ate,” he says. “But my wife was more Americanized, and she loved pizza, tacos, burgers, that kind of stuff.” Knowing his wife particularly loved pizza, he decided to teach himself how to make it for her, using a 24-hour-fermented, Neapolitan-style crust. Later, he started topping his pizzas with the ingredients he grew up with — banh mi fillings, Chinese sausage. After making the pizzas for dinner parties with friends, the Truongs knew they had a hit on their hands.