Baglietto motor yacht Seakid for sale

The 35.05 metre explorer motor yacht Our Way, listed for sale by Peter Redford and Eugenio Cannarsa at Fraser, has had a price reduction of €600,000. Built in steel and aluminium to Lloyd's class at Australia’s Tenix Defence yard, she was delivered in 2004. Relaunched in July 2020 she underwent a full refit and rebuild over the past two years. Accommodation is for 10 guests in five cabins consisting of a main-deck master suite, VIP suite, a double and two twins, all with entertainment systems including flatscreen televisions along with en-suite bathroom facilities. In addition, there is accommodation for up to six crew aboard this yacht for sale.