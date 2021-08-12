Baglietto motor yacht Seakid for sale
The 44.2 metre Baglietto motor yacht Seakid has been listed for sale at Yachting Partners International. Built in aluminium by Italian yard Baglietto to a design by Francesco Paszkowski Design, who also designed the interiors, she was delivered in 2007 as a Baglietto 44 Fast model. She offers accommodation for up to 12 guests in five cabins comprising a master suite, VIP suite and three twins, all with en suite bathroom facilities.www.boatinternational.com
