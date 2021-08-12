Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Boats & Watercrafts

Baglietto motor yacht Seakid for sale

boatinternational.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 44.2 metre Baglietto motor yacht Seakid has been listed for sale at Yachting Partners International. Built in aluminium by Italian yard Baglietto to a design by Francesco Paszkowski Design, who also designed the interiors, she was delivered in 2007 as a Baglietto 44 Fast model. She offers accommodation for up to 12 guests in five cabins comprising a master suite, VIP suite and three twins, all with en suite bathroom facilities.

www.boatinternational.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Italian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Boats & Watercrafts
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Cars
Related
Boats & Watercraftsboatinternational.com

44m MMGI motor yacht Blade sold

The 44 metre MMGI motor yacht Blade, listed for sale by Smart Yachts, has been sold in an in-house deal. Designed by Navirex, Blade was built in aluminium to RINA class by Italian yard MMGI and delivered in 2010 with a major refit in 2016. Accommodation in a minimalist interior by Michela Reverberi is for nine guests in five cabins laid out as a master suite, three doubles and a single, all with en suite bathroom facilities. In addition, the crew quarters sleep eight staff aboard.
Boats & Watercraftsboatinternational.com

Hargrave motor yacht Brandi Wine for sale

The 34.75 metre Hargrave motor yacht Brandi Wine has been listed for sale by Mike Ebeling at Luke Brown Yachts. Built in GRP by Taiwanese yard Hargrave to a design by JB Hargrave, she was delivered in 2009 as a raised pilothouse model. A stylish interior by Pacific Custom Interiors using high gloss cherry wood accommodates eight guests in four cabins. These consist of a master suite, VIP suite and two twins, all with entertainment centres and en-suite bathroom facilities. There is also accommodation for five crew in three cabins.
Boats & Watercraftsboatinternational.com

Viking sportfish motor yacht Book Ends sold

The 28.47 metre Viking sportfish yacht Book Ends, listed for sale by Thom Conboy and Chris Collins at Denison Yachting, has been sold with the buyer introduced by Jeff Stanley of Gilman Yachts. Built in GRP by US yard Viking, she was delivered in 2017 as a Viking 93 enclosed...
Boats & Watercraftsboatinternational.com

Price drop on Tenix Defence motor yacht Our Way

The 35.05 metre explorer motor yacht Our Way, listed for sale by Peter Redford and Eugenio Cannarsa at Fraser, has had a price reduction of €600,000. Built in steel and aluminium to Lloyd's class at Australia’s Tenix Defence yard, she was delivered in 2004. Relaunched in July 2020 she underwent a full refit and rebuild over the past two years. Accommodation is for 10 guests in five cabins consisting of a main-deck master suite, VIP suite, a double and two twins, all with entertainment systems including flatscreen televisions along with en-suite bathroom facilities. In addition, there is accommodation for up to six crew aboard this yacht for sale.
Boats & Watercraftsboatinternational.com

$1.25M price drop on Hargrave motor yacht Catera

The 36.58 metre Hargrave motor yacht Catera, listed for sale by Galati Yacht Sales, has seen a price reduction of $1.25 million. Built in GRP by Hargrave Custom Yachts and delivered in 2020, Catera is the only Hargrave G120 model. Catera offers an all-new 25’ beam hull platform designed by...
Boats & Watercraftsboatinternational.com

Hatteras motor yacht Lexus Lady sold

The 24.32 metre Hatteras motor yacht Lexus Lady, listed for sale by Mike Scalisi at HMY Yacht Sales, has been sold with the buyer introduced by Denison Yachting. Built in GRP by US yard Hatteras, she was delivered in 2013 as a Hatteras 80 flybridge model. An interior panelled in African mahogany accommodates eight guests in four cabins consisting of a master suite, VIP suite, a port double and starboard twin, all with entertainment centres, Samsung HD television screens and en-suite bathroom facilities. There are also quarters for two crew.
Boats & Watercraftsboatinternational.com

Price drop on Custom Line motor yacht Gihramar

The 30.8 metre Custom Line motor yacht Gihramar, listed for sale by Moran Yacht & Ship, has had a price reduction of €200,000. Gihramar was built in GRP to RINA class by Italian yard Ferretti and delivered in 2001 as one of the yard’s Custom Line Navetta 30 models. Exterior styling and interior design comes from Zuccon International Project while CRN are responsible for her naval architecture. A major refit in 2015 saw significant updates to both her interior, engine room, and exterior, with new carpets in the saloon and cabins fitted in 2017.
Boats & Watercraftsboatinternational.com

Christensen motor yacht Criss C sold

The 34.29 metre Christensen motor yacht Criss C, listed for sale by David Legrand at Fraser, has been sold in an in-house deal within five months of coming on the market. Built in GRP by US yard Christensen to ABS class, she was delivered in 1993 and fully refitted in 2011. Accommodation is for up to 11 guests in five cabins comprising a main deck master suite, VIP stateroom and three twin cabins plus a Pullman berth, all with en suite bathroom facilities.
Boats & Watercraftsboatinternational.com

Custom Line motor yacht Amelia for sale

The 38.36 metre Custom Line motor yacht Amelia has been listed for sale by Smart Yachts in Moscow. Built in GRP by Italian yard Custom Line to a design by Francesco Paszkowski Design, who also designed the interior, she was delivered in 2018 as one of seven Custom Line 120 models. Her layout sleeps up to 12 guests in five comfortable cabins including a full beam master suite on the main deck, all with entertainment centres and en suite bathroom facilities.
Boats & Watercraftsboatinternational.com

Another price drop on Horizon motor yacht Andrea VI

The 33.53 metre Horizon motor yacht Andrea VI, listed for sale by Robert Stotler at Worth Avenue Yachts, has had a further price reduction of $255,000. Built in GRP to ABS class by Horizon Yachts in Taiwan, with naval architecture by Donald L. Blount and exterior styling by Espinosa Yacht Design, she was delivered in 2014 as an RP110 model and has had the same owner since new.
Boats & Watercraftsboatinternational.com

Sunseeker motor yacht Black and White sold

The 34 metre Sunseeker motor yacht Black & White, listed for sale by Foulques de Raigniac at Moana Yachting, has been sold with the buyer introduced by Roy Klajman of Sea-Alliance Group. Built in GRP by UK builder Sunseeker International with naval architecture by Don Shead, Black & White was...
Theater & Danceboatinternational.com

Sailing yacht Slow Dance sold

The 24.38 metre sailing yacht Slow Dance, listed for sale by Peter Redford and Eugenio Cannarsa at Fraser in Australia, has been sold in an in-house deal. Built in steel and aluminium by Kumeu-Export to a design by Don Brooke, she was delivered in 1985 and is Lloyds-classed. An interior in teak panelling accommodates up to seven guests in three cabins consisting of a master suite and two doubles, one with a Pullman berth. All guest cabins have entertainment centres, television screens and en suite shower facilities while the crew quarters sleep four members of staff .
Boats & Watercraftsboatinternational.com

Riva motor yacht Rhino A sold

The 26.4 metre Riva motor yacht Rhino A, listed for sale by Tom Barnes at Bluewater, has been sold with the buyer introduced by Michel Chryssicopoulos of IYC. Built in GRP by Italian yard Riva with external and interior design by Officina Italiana Design, she was delivered in 2011 as a Riva Domino model. An interior in Canaletto walnut with fine leathers and fabrics accommodates eight guests in four cabins consisting of a full-beam master suite, VIP suite, a double and a twin, all with entertainment centres, flatscreen Samsung television sets and en-suite bathroom facilities. In addition, there are quarters for three crew.
Boats & Watercraftsboatinternational.com

Pacific Mariner motor yacht Foxy Lady sold

The 26.21 metre Pacific Mariner motor yacht Foxy Lady, listed for sale by Chris June at Worth Avenue Yachts, has been sold in an in-house deal. Built in GRP by US yard Pacific Mariner to a design by Gregory C Marshall, she was delivered in 2008. A satin finished cherry wood interior accommodates eight guests in four cabins consisting of a full beam master suite with a king sized bed, two VIP suites and a twin cabin, all with entertainment systems, flat screen televisions and en suite bathroom facilities.
Boats & Watercraftsboatinternational.com

Concept explorer motor yacht Bulldog 88 for sale

The 26.7 metre motor yacht project Bulldog 88 has been listed for sale by Federico Bennewitz at Engel & Volkers Yachting. Designed by Roberto Curto, Bulldog 88 will be built in aluminium by Italian yard Cantiere Navale Santamargherita (CNSM). Accommodation is for a maximum of eight guests in 165 square metres of indoor living space. Guest accommodation comprises a full seven metre beam master suite on the main deck, plus a VIP suite and two further double en-suite staterooms on the lower deck. Crew quarters for a staff of three also sit on the lower deck of this yacht for sale.
Boats & Watercraftsboatinternational.com

Price drop on Westship motor yacht Invision

The 40.23 metre Westship motor yacht Invision, listed for sale by Mark Elliott at IYC, has had a price reduction of $245,000. Built in composite by US yard Westship to a design by Wesley Carr Design and naval architecture by Jack Sarin, Invision was delivered in 2000 with a refit in 2013. The refit included full exterior paint, new interior décor and a major overhaul of her main engines & generators. Zero speed stabilisers were added during a 2009 refit and she was most recently refitted again in 2019.
Boats & Watercraftsboatinternational.com

D-iD reveals 77 metre superyacht concept Theia

UK design studio D-iD has revealed a 77 metre superyacht concept named Theia. Named after the Greek goddess of light, Theia features extensive glass used throughout the windows and external surfaces, which connects the inside with the outside world while flooding the interior with natural light, the studio said. Other...
Boats & Watercraftsboatinternational.com

Sanlorenzo motor yacht Asteri sold

The 40.8 metre Sanlorenzo motor yacht Asteri, listed for sale by Michel Chryssicopoulos at IYC, has been sold in an in-house deal. Built in aluminium by Italian yard Sanlorenzo, she was launched in June 2011 as hull number six of the Alloy 40 series designed by Francesco Paszkowski. Built to ABS class, she is powered by twin 2,340kW MTU engines giving a top speed of 28 knots and a cruising speed of 26 knots.
Boats & Watercraftsboatinternational.com

Damen Yachting support vessel Pink Shadow for sale

The 45.6 metre Damen Yachting support vessel Pink Shadow has been listed for sale by Y.CO. She is the first hull in Damen Yachting's newly developed range of 45 metre superyacht support vessels, which was first revealed during the 2018 Monaco Yacht Show. Three guest en suite cabins furnished in yacht quality interiors comprise the accommodation on board.
Boats & Watercraftsboatinternational.com

Heesen motor yacht Her Destiny sold

The 37.3 metre Heesen motor yacht Her Destiny, listed for sale by Jonathan Barbe at Edmiston & Company, has been sold with the buyer introduced by Yves di Lena of YDL Yachting. Built in aluminium by Dutch yard Heesen Yachts to a design by Omega Architects, Her Destiny was delivered...

Comments / 0

Community Policy